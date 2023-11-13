Your tip
Assassination Fears: Putin Deploys Missiles to Secret Black Sea Mansion After Ukrainian Drones Attack Inside Russia

Vladimir Putin deployed several missiles to his secret Black Sea mansion.

Nov. 13 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Vladimir Putin deployed several missiles to his secret Black Sea mansion this month after Ukrainian drones started to strike targets inside of Russia, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come nearly 21 months after the war between Russia and Ukraine first kicked off in February 2022, Ukraine’s military started to target the 71-year-old Russian leader at his private residences.

Ukraine’s military started to target the 71-year-old Russian leader at his private residences.

According to the Sun, Ukrainian kamikaze drones targeted Putin’s private palace in the Russian city of Sochi on October 14.

The drones were reportedly shot down as they approached the city that sits on the shore of the Black Sea, but the attempted drone strike created newfound assassination fears from Putin and his closest Kremlin officials.

A Russian politician named Viktor Alksnis also suggested that Ukraine was targeting Putin’s official residence – Bocharov Ruchey – on the Black Sea.

Alksnis said that Ukraine is “conducting a real hunt” for the Russian tyrant and that the attempted attack in Sochi last month was Ukraine’s “third attempt” to take out Putin since the Russo-Ukrainian war first started nearly two years ago.

Ukrainian kamikaze drones targeted Putin’s private palace in the Russian city of Sochi on October 14.

“It seems that the favorite vacation spot of the President of the Russian Federation, the Bocharov Ruchey residence near Sochi, will become inaccessible for security reasons,” Alksnis said.

“Ukraine is conducting a real hunt for Putin,” he continued.

“If indeed in this case it was an attack by a Ukrainian drone, then the Bocharov Ruchey residence is already the third attempt to attack the official residences of the president with a UAV,” the Russian politician noted.

"The first attack was on May 3 on the Kremlin, the second on September 5 at Zavidovo,” Alksnis added. "I wonder if these attacks on Putin’s residences will be regarded as crossing red lines?”

“Ukraine is conducting a real hunt for Putin."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin's assassination fears have run rampant in Moscow ever since the Russian leader ordered his troops to invade Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

While Ukraine reportedly targeted the 71-year-old Russian with kamikaze drones three times this year, there have also been assassination attempt rumors from agents within the Kremlin.

One Kremlin informant identified as Mikhail Yurchenko said that he met one of Putin’s would-be assassins inside a Moscow club in October.

The suspected assassin reportedly showed Yurchenko his service ID card while the pair shared a “long heart-to-heart conversation about the war and future life in Russia.”

Other Kremlin sources said that Putin is "pathologically afraid" for his life.

The individual then allegedly said he was “tasked” with “removing” the Russian dictator from power.

It is unclear whether the Russian secret services found the suspected assassin after he vowed to “remove” Putin.

Other Kremlin insiders revealed that Putin has grown “isolated” from officials within his circle and now lives in a “cocoon” because of his ever-increasing assassination paranoias and anxieties.

"He is pathologically afraid for his life,” one Russian agent spilled earlier this year. “He surrounds himself with an impenetrable barrier of quarantines and an information vacuum."

