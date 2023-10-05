Inside Job: Russian Secret Service Investigates Suspected Plot to Assassinate Vladimir Putin
Russian secret services are on the hunt for a fellow agent who allegedly boasted about trying to assassinate Vladimir Putin, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come amid rumors and reports that Russia is growing increasingly disillusioned with Putin’s war in Ukraine, a Russian FSB informant claimed that he met a suspected agent tasked with assassinating the 70-year-old embattled leader.
According to the Sun, the informant – since identified as Mikhail Yurchenko – told a Telegram channel that he met Putin’s potential assassin at a Moscow karaoke club called Honey last month.
The Honey is reportedly a hotspot for Russian security service operatives.
The suspected FSB agent reportedly showed Yurchenko his service ID card while the pair shared a “long heart-to-heart conversation about the war and future life in Russia.”
The individual then allegedly said he was “tasked” with “removing” the Russian dictator from power.
Yurchenko said he was left “haunted” by the interaction and immediately reported the potential threat against Putin’s life to the proper authorities.
According to the Telegram channel that Yurchenko spoke to, Russian special services "have been searching for several days for the unknown person who planned to ‘remove’ Putin.”
"Based on his tip, operatives went to study the situation in the Honey club, where you can often meet employees of various departments," the outlet reported.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the suspected threat to Putin’s life from within the Kremlin's own ranks comes as the Russian leader grows increasingly paranoid about potential assassination attempts on his life.
Putin has also allegedly grown “isolated” from officials within his own circle and lives in a “cocoon” amid his increasing assassination paranoia.
"He is pathologically afraid for his life,” a Russian defector named Gleb Karakulov said earlier this year. “He surrounds himself with an impenetrable barrier of quarantines and an information vacuum."
The Kremlin claimed that Putin has survived at least six assassination attempts since Russia’s war against Ukraine started in February 2022.
Other sources claimed that the tyrant’s own inner circle is working to oust Putin from power due to dissatisfaction with the ongoing invasion.
“The powers within the ruling mafia are currently being redistributed as, or close to, planned by the conspirators behind the coup,” Igor Girkin, a Russian military source, said in July while alluding to the failed Wagner coup against Putin in June.
“This group, vitally interested in ending the war on any terms, will not let us win in any case and will lead [Putin] to realize the need to accept defeat and transfer supreme power to a successor nominated from this group,” Girkin added at the time.