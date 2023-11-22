Hey, What's Up, Hello?! Incarcerated Fetty Wap Eating Pumpkin Pies for First Thanksgiving in Prison
Fetty Wap won't be cooking pies with his baby for Thanksgiving this year, but he will eat them! RadarOnline.com has obtained FCI Elkton's food menu for November 23 and can reveal the Trap Queen rapper, 32, will get a traditional holiday meal on Thursday.
Fetty Wap — whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II — was sentenced to six years behind bars in May for trafficking narcotics across the country while balancing his lucrative rap career. He's serving his time at the low-security facility in Lisbon, Ohio.
A representative from FCI Elkton told RadarOnline.com that Fetty Wap and his prison buddies will be served traditional roast turkey. If that's not the bird of their choice, baked chicken will also be an option.
Fetty Wap might not get his way with side dishes. RadarOnline.com can reveal cornbread dressing, green beans, and cranberry sauce will be available. Unlike his 2022 song, Sweet Yamz won't be on the menu — but he will get baked candied sweet potatoes.
The embattled rap artist will get to wash his meal down with a beverage and traditional pumpkin pie for dessert.
If Fetty Wap's diet is meatless while in lockup, he can have his pick of vegetable stuffed peppers or a vegetarian burger instead of turkey and chicken — which are way better options than what Jeffrey Epstein's vegan convict ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell can choose from.
Fetty Wap pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine in a Long Island court six months ago. He had been facing 40 years behind bars, but the judge gave him just one year longer than the minimum sentence.
Prosecutors had argued that Fetty Wap tried to “glamorize the drug trade” while making millions from his 2015 hit Trap Queen. His lawyers claimed he was trying to provide for his family after the pandemic ended live performances.
“I only ever wanted to help my family,” he told the judge. “I never asked myself if it was all-the-way right.”
Fetty Wap isn't the only rapper in prison this holiday.
RadarOnline.com told you — the I Believe I Can Fly singer-turned-convicted sex criminal R. Kelly will also get turkey while behind bars, which is an upgrade from his Thanksgiving in lockup last year.