Hey, What's Up, Hello?! Incarcerated Fetty Wap Eating Pumpkin Pies for First Thanksgiving in Prison

Fetty Wap — whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II — was sentenced to six years behind bars in May for trafficking narcotics across the country while balancing his lucrative rap career. He's serving his time at the low-security facility in Lisbon, Ohio.

A representative from FCI Elkton told RadarOnline.com that Fetty Wap and his prison buddies will be served traditional roast turkey. If that's not the bird of their choice, baked chicken will also be an option.