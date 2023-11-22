Nicki Minaj Accused of Blowing Off Shanghai Concert, Promoter Demands $1.4 Million in Damages

Nicki Minaj allegedly agreed to perform in China but failed to show up on the scheduled date — and now the promoter has demanded the rapper's company cough up a 7-figure sum. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a British Virgin Islands-based company named BS Associates Company Limited [BSA] filed a petition to confirm a recent arbitration award.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

The company took Nicki Minaj’s company Pink Personality to arbitration, which is a private court proceeding, last year. BSA said it had entered into an agreement with Pink Personality in 2018 for Nicki to perform a show in China.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

The company said it agreed to pay $1 million to Pink Personality. BSA said the money was sent to Nicki’s agent at ICM to be held in an escrow account. Two weeks before the scheduled show, BSA said Nicki asked for $250k to be released from the escrow account. The company agreed.

Article continues below advertisement

However, BSA said Nicki didn’t show up for the show scheduled on September 18, 2018. BSA said it sought to negotiate with ICM and Pink Personality to reschedule the concert. The company said the parties said Nicki would be amendable to negotiating a replacement date if BSA would “release additional funds from Escrow as a show of good faith.”

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

BSA said it released an additional $250k to Nicki. Despite granting Nicki’s request, the company said Pink Personality and ICM had failed to reschedule the Shanghai concert. In September 2022, the company said it notified Nicki’s company it was in breach of their agreement and demanded the return of the $1 million.

BSA said Pink Personality failed to respond to the notice. In arbitration, BSA demanded $1.4 million which was the fee paid plus interest and other fees.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

The arbitrator agreed with BSA and awarded it the full amount requested on August 7, 2023. Now, the company is asking a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to confirm the award and order Nicki's company to pay up ASAP. Nicki and her company have yet to respond in court.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Nicki is facing a series of legal issues now. She and her husband Kenneth Petty are being sued by a security guard over an alleged assault by Petty. In addition, she was sued over alleged damage to rental costumes and another over unreturned jewelry.