Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Placed On 120 Days of House Arrest for Threatening Cardi B's Husband Offset

Kenneth Petty was sentenced to 120 days on house arrest this week for a series of threats he made to Offset.

Sep. 21 2023, Published 8:05 a.m. ET

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, was sentenced to 120 days on house arrest this week for a series of threats he made to Cardi B’s husband, Offset, RadarOnline.com can report.

The sudden development came shortly after Petty posted a series of clips to Instagram that appeared to threaten the Migos rapper on Saturday.

Petty posted a series of clips to Instagram that appeared to threaten Cardi B's husband on Saturday.

According to the court order filed on Wednesday in the Central District of California, a Los Angeles judge ordered Minaj’s husband to “participate for a period of up to 120 days in a home detention program.”

The court found that Petty violated his parole after he “was recorded on video making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.”

The “specific individual” was identified as Offset, and the “threatening remarks” related to the clips Petty sent the Migos rapper on September 16.

“This recent violation conduct raises concerns over Mr. Petty’s willingness to comply with the Court’s orders,” Wednesday’s court order read. “As such, the Probation Officer believes placement in the Location Monitoring Program will effectively allow for closer monitoring of Mr. Petty’s activities.”

“Kenneth Petty shall participate for a period of up to 120 days in a home detention program which may include electronic monitoring, GPS, Alcohol Monitoring Unit or automated identification system and shall observe all rules of such program,” the order continued.

Minaj’s embattled husband was also ordered to pay no more than $12 per day – or potentially $1,440 total – that he is on house arrest.

“Kenneth Petty shall pay the costs of Location Monitoring to the contract vendor,” the court wrote, “not to exceed the sum of $12.00 for each day of participation.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Petty posted a series of clips to Instagram on Saturday in which he and his entourage appeared to gather outside a New York City hotel where Offset was believed to be staying at the time.

Nicki Minaj's husband was sentenced to three years of probation in July 2022 after he failed to register as a sex offender in California.

The clips also included a series of startling comments posted by Petty toward the Migos rapper.

"Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral p----!" Minaj’s husband wrote. "We out here to talk, right? Let's talk, but you know we ain't talking, though.”

“P---- a-- n---- I don't know who y'all think y'all playing with,” Petty wrote in another comment. "Come on man n----.”

Petty, who was convicted for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995, was sentenced to three years of probation in July 2022 after he failed to register as a sex offender in the state of California in 2020.

“I’m getting off a jet,” Offset quipped after the threats. “He’s funny.”

Minaj’s husband violated that probation on Saturday by posting up outside Offset’s hotel and threatening the 31-year-old Migos rapper.

“I’m getting off a jet,” Offset quipped after Petty’s threats against him. “He’s funny.”

