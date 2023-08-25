‘Flight Risk’: Arrest Warrant For Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Issued by German Authorities Revealed by Alleged Assault Victim

Following the show, Weidenmuller said he witnessed Minaj backstage yelling at a female security guard. He claimed the rapper was filming the woman while demanding she answer why the fan was able to get on stage.

Weidenmuller said he tried to intervene as the female guard was on the verge of tears. He said Minaj and him got into it which led to her telling Petty about the argument.

Later, he ran into Minaj, Petty and 2 of their personal guards while backstage. He said, “While Minaj screamed obscenities at me, Petty repositioned himself out of my eyesight and without warning struck me in the face, which stunned and disoriented me. Because of the surprise nature of the attack, I am not sure as to whether Petty hit me with his fist or with a weapon.”