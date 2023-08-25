‘Flight Risk’: Arrest Warrant For Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Issued by German Authorities Revealed by Alleged Assault Victim
The security guard suing Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty over an alleged brutal beatdown in Germany accused the two of fleeing to avoid him being arrested.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell declaration filed by Thomas Weidenmuller as part of his civil lawsuit demanding $757k in damages for his alleged injuries.
He wants $500k for his pain and suffering, $200k for emotional distress, $21k for medical expenses and additional funds for court costs.
In his suit, Weidenmuller explained he worked as a security guard at Minaj’s concert on March 22, 2019, in Germany. The security guard explained during the show a fan was able to breach the barrier and make it on the stage.
Following the show, Weidenmuller said he witnessed Minaj backstage yelling at a female security guard. He claimed the rapper was filming the woman while demanding she answer why the fan was able to get on stage.
Weidenmuller said he tried to intervene as the female guard was on the verge of tears. He said Minaj and him got into it which led to her telling Petty about the argument.
Later, he ran into Minaj, Petty and 2 of their personal guards while backstage. He said, “While Minaj screamed obscenities at me, Petty repositioned himself out of my eyesight and without warning struck me in the face, which stunned and disoriented me. Because of the surprise nature of the attack, I am not sure as to whether Petty hit me with his fist or with a weapon.”
- Nicki Minaj Husband Broke My Jaw: German Man Submits X-Ray to Court Showing ‘Five Plates In His Jaw’ — After He Endured Seven Operations Following Alleged Backstage Beatdown
- Nicki Minaj Fled Concert Venue After Husband's ‘Ferocious' Attack That Left Man Needing Multiple Surgeries, Lawsuit Alleges
- Nicki Minaj Sued by Fashion Company That Claims She Failed to Return $6k Worth of Costume Rentals
He said “Due to the severity of my injuries caused,” he immediately sought medical treatment. Weidenmuller said he sustained a broken jaw as a result of Petty’s attack.
“Following my discharge from the hospital, I was unable to eat solid foods for some time and was required to sleep upright,” he said. Weidenmuller claimed he had had multiple surgeries since and still needs more work to reconstruct his jaw.
“Petty hit me so hard that I was completely disoriented immediately following his attack. I had to turn the corner of the concert hall venue to collect myself and remove myself from the immediate area in case Petty intended to continue to hit me.”
“The pain I felt in the moment was far more extreme than any pain I had ever experienced in my life,” he said.
The guard claimed that “although they had stayed at the concert venue for hours after the concert ended, within minutes of the attack, both Minaj and Petty fled the concert hall.”
He said, “I understand from friends that I have in the security industry that Minaj boarded her tour bus immediately following Petty attacking me and that Petty, who normally accompanied Minaj on her tour and typically traveled with her, instead chartered a car to drive him to Amsterdam instead of Cologne, where Minaj’s concert tour would continue the following day.”
He added, "I believe Petty fleeing Germany in the middle of the night was a recognition of his guilt and knowledge of how severe my injuries were."
Weidenmuller submitted a copy of an arrest warrant issued by German authorities. He said the warrant called for the pretrial detention of Petty who was deemed a “flight risk.” The guard said, “a risk that materialized when .. Petty fled Germany.”
“Minaj was aware of how severely I was attacked as well, but instead of calling the medics or doing anything to confirm my well-being, she too fled the venue on her tour bus to the next tour location,” he said.
Minaj and Petty have yet to respond to the lawsuit in court.