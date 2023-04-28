Nicki Minaj & Husband Accused Of Blowing Off $757k Lawsuit Over Alleged Battery Inside Rapper's Dressing Room

Nicki Minaj stands accused of blowing off a lawsuit over an alleged battery by her husband Kenneth Petty against a security guard, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the man suing the couple has asked a judge to grant him a default.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in 2022, Thomas Weidenmuller brought a lawsuit for battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence. Weidenmuller worked as the head of security for a company that provided security for the “Nicki Wrld Tour” concert that took place on March 22, 2019, in Frankfurt, Germany.

He said he was assigned to provide security for the show, which took place at a venue named Festhalle. The security guard said Petty was present at the concert. The suit said, “near the end of the concert, a concert-goer breached a security barricade dividing the audience from the stage and was able to get on stage while Minaj was performing.”

Weidenmuller said the fan did not cause any harm to the defendants and had “simply danced on stage to the music.” “He did not attempt to, and did not actually, make any physical contact with Minaj while on stage. The concert-goer was apprehended by Minaj’s personal security team in under ten seconds after obtaining access to the stage and was escorted off stage seconds later. He was on stage for approximately fifteen seconds in total,” the suit explained. The guard said Minaj and her team confronted the security team about the fan after the show. Weidenmuller said he joined the conversation to see how he could assist.

“At first, Weidenmüller advised both of the other two security personnel that they should silently listen to Minaj’s complaints, even if she was screaming obscenities and falsely accusing them of endangering her. Weidenmüller’s view was that, because no harm had been caused, Minaj would vent her concerns and eventually calm down,” the complaint said.

Weidenmüller said Minaj made a female security cry after calling her a “f----- b---.” He said despite the guard apologizing, Minaj’s decided to video record the woman and demanded she tell Minaj’s fans, via the recording, that the “security guard failed to do her job and put Minaj in danger.” Weidenmüller said he stepped in around this point. He objected to her posting the video she filmed on social media. Weidenmüller said he escorted the female security guard away from the situation. Moments later, he claimed Minaj told Petty about the situation.

The guard said he had a conversation with Petty where Minaj’s partner ended up apologizing. Later, he said Minaj demanded he come to her dressing room. Inside the room, he claimed Minaj started yelling at him. As he stood there, he claimed Petty punched him in the side of his face.

Weidenmüller was instantly in extreme pain and was momentarily disoriented and had to step aside, around the corner, to collect himself. After two or three minutes, and under the belief that his jaw was broken, Weidenmüller turned the corner again, returning to the location where Petty hit him, outside of Minaj’s dressing room, and found that all four individuals had fled.” Weidenmüller said called police and was taken to a hospital. He claimed he sustained a broken jaw as a result of Petty’s attack.

He said he was unable to eat solid food for some time and had to undergo seven additional surgeries. Weidenmüller filed the battery lawsuit accusing Minaj of directing her husband to attack him. Last year, Weidenmüller asked the court to allow him to serve Minaj and Petty via an alternative method. He hired a process server who made various unsuccessful attempts to track down the rapper.

The judge signed off on the request and Weidenmüller placed a notice in the local paper notifying Minaj and Petty of the lawsuit. Now, the security guard has demanded the court grant him a default against Minaj and Petty. The judge signed off on the default against Minaj but has yet to grant one against Petty. Now, Weidenmüller will move for a default judgment in the amount of $753k.