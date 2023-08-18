Bombshell Evidence: Man Suing Nicki Minaj For Her Husband Allegedly Breaking His Jaw Submits X-Ray Showing Damage in $700k Battle

The security guard who sued Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty over an alleged brutal backstage beatdown has introduced new evidence to back up his story, RadarOnline.com has learned. As we previously reported, in his lawsuit, Thomas Weidenmuller claimed he worked security for Minaj’s concert on March 22, 2019, in Germany.

Source: MEGA The security guard believes he deserves at least $200k for his alleged emotional distress.

During the show in question, a fan broke through the security barricade and made it to the stage. Security was able to remove the fan before she came into contact with Minaj, according to the suit. However, Weidenmuller said Minaj had a meltdown after the show about the fan. He claimed that the Barbie World rapper got into the face of a female security guard. He claimed the rapper started recording the woman and demanding she answer how the fan made it to the stage.

“At first, Weidenmüller advised both of the other two security personnel that they should silently listen to Minaj’s complaints, even if she was screaming obscenities and falsely accusing them of endangering her,” the suit said. However, Weidenmüller said he eventually decided to speak up which led to an argument with Minaj. He said he believed she then told her husband Petty about the argument.

Source: MEGA The man claims Kenneth Petty assaulted him backstage on March 22, 2019, in Germany.

Later in the night, Weidenmüller claimed he came into contact with Minaj, Petty and two of her personal security guards. “While Minaj screamed obscenities at me, Petty repositioned himself out of my eyesight and without warning struck me in the fact, which stunned and disoriented me. Because of the surprise nature of the attack, I am not sure as to whether Petty hit me with his fist or with a weapon,” he said.

“Due to the severity of my injuries caused by Petty, I immediately sought medical treatment from the medics present at the venue, who told me that I needed medical care that could only be provided at a hospital,” Weidenmüller said.

Source: MEGA

The security guard said the pain was “far more extreme than any pain I had ever experienced in my life, or have felt since that day.” He later learned his jaw was broken as a result of the alleged attack. After his first surgery on his jaw, he said, “I was unable to eat solid foods for some time and required to sleep upright because, if I laid down horizontally, the concussion that I sustained would cause me to experience extreme headaches. I was prescribed painkillers during and after my hospital stay.”

“I have endured approximately seven additional surgeries, and will still have to endure approximately four more,” he said. Weidenmüller said he has five plates in his jaw now and it has “yet to be fully reconstructed.”

Source: RadarOnline.com The security guard submitted this X-Ray as evidence.

He said, “The doctors must still insert implants into my jaw as part of the reconstruction process. In the interim, the doctors have inserted donor bones from a deceased person into my mouth in order to preserve space for the future implants. In addition, he submitted new evidence in the case including his medical bills, doctor’s note and an x-Ray of his face, taken after a recent surgery.

“In this x-ray, the metal plates that were used to reconstruct my jaw were clearly visible. IN total, I was unable to work for approximately two months following the attack due to my injuries,” he said. Weidenmuller has demanded a default judgement in the amount of $750k — which he broke down as $500k for pain and suffering, $200k for emotional distress, $21k for medical expenses and additional funds for other court fees. Minaj and Petty have yet to respond to the claims in court.