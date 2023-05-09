Nicki Minaj Accused Of Throwing Her Shoe At Man Suing Over Alleged Backstage Assault By Her Husband
The security guard suing Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty over an alleged backstage beatdown claimed the rapper threw a shoe at him during a verbal altercation but missed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a newly filed declaration, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the security guard, Thomas Weidenmuller, detailed the alleged incident that went down on March 22, 2019 in Frankfurt, Germany.
In his battery lawsuit, Weidenmuller said he worked on the security team for the “Nicki Wrld Tour.” During the show, the guard said a concert-goer breached the security barricade and was able to get on stage while Minaj was performing.
Weidenmuller said the fan did not cause any harm to Minaj and simply danced before being escorted off. Following the concert, he claimed Minaj and her team confronted a female security guard who was watching the stage.
Weidenmuller said he was nearby when he watched Minaj make the woman cry. He claimed the rapper was filming the security guard demanding she apologize and explain why she messed up.
“At first, Weidenmüller advised both of the other two security personnel that they should silently listen to Minaj’s complaints, even if she was screaming obscenities and falsely accusing them of endangering her,” the suit said. However, eventually, he said he stepped in and objected to Minaj talking to the other security guards in such a manner.
During their back and forth, he said Minaj threw a shoe at him but missed. Weidenmüller said Minaj proceeded to Petty about what went down.
Later, backstage, he claimed, “While Minaj screamed obscenities at me, Petty repositioned himself out of my eyesight and without warning struck me in the fact, which stunned and disoriented me. Because of the surprise nature of the attack, I am not sure as to whether Petty hit me with his fist or with a weapon.”
The security guard said, “Due to the severity of my injuries caused by Petty, I immediately sought medical treatment from the medics present at the venue, who told me that I needed medical care that could only be provided at a hospital.”
He said, “The pain I felt in the moment was far more extreme than any pain I had ever experienced in my life, or have felt since that day. I felt blinding pain in my head, neck, face and haw. I could tell in that instant that something was seriously wrong with my jaw.”
Weidenmüller said he sustained a broken jaw as a result of Petty’s alleged attack and had to undergo multiple surgeries. “I now have five plates in my jaw and my jaw has not yet been fully reconstructed,” he said.
The man said due to the injuries he has suffered significant damages totaling $700k.
Minaj and Petty have yet to respond to the lawsuit.