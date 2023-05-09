Nicki Minaj Accused Of Throwing Her Shoe At Man Suing Over Alleged Backstage Assault By Her Husband

The security guard suing Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty over an alleged backstage beatdown claimed the rapper threw a shoe at him during a verbal altercation but missed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a newly filed declaration, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the security guard, Thomas Weidenmuller, detailed the alleged incident that went down on March 22, 2019 in Frankfurt, Germany.