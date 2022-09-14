Nicki Minaj is taking legal action against a blogger over their cocaine accusations and "vile" comments about her infant son, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The Tusa rapper filed a lawsuit against a woman named Marley Green known on social media as "Nosey Heaux," blasting her for spreading baseless rumors as though they were fact.

"We all know it's true. I'm not saying allegedly on that," Green stated in one video.