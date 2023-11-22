Two Dead After Car Explodes in Possible Terror Attack on US-Canada Border Near Niagara Falls
Two people were reported dead in an incident being investigated as a potential terror attack after a vehicle abruptly exploded while crossing from Canada into the United States via Niagara Falls, RadarOnline.com can report.
The startling incident took place early Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle crossing from Canada into Buffalo, New York on the popular Rainbow Bridge suddenly exploded.
According to law enforcement officials, the two victims reported dead were the ones inside the vehicle at the time of the explosion.
“I have been briefed on the situation that occurred at the Rainbow Bridge in Buffalo,” NY Governor Kathy Hochul said after the explosion occurred.
“At my direction, the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York,” she continued.
“I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and emergency responders and will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available.”
The FBI also released a short statement and confirmed that their Joint Terrorism Task Force was investigating the explosion that rocked the Rainbow Bridge just one day before Thanksgiving.
“The FBI Buffalo Field Office is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls,” the bureau said.
“The FBI is coordinating with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation,” they continued. “As this situation is very fluid, that's all we can say at this time.”
One person who witnessed the startling explosion this week told Daily Mail that she was about to enter the United States from Canada for a walk before she was suddenly stopped and informed that she could not cross the border.
“It must have just happened as we'd come up to it,” she told the outlet. “Moments before the guard had said as long as we have passports, it's fine.”
“Then we were told not go over and to try again in a couple of hours,” the witness explained.
Another witness at the scene of the explosion uploaded a video of the suspected terror attack's aftermath to X.
The video – which was taken from a nearby window – showed a fire growing as plumes of smoke billowed toward a parking lot located on the U.S. side of the border.
All four land border crossings between the U.S. and Canada were immediately closed because of the suspected terror attack, and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force is continuing its investigation into the potentially devastating incident.
It is currently unclear if any individuals besides the vehicle’s occupants were injured or killed in the fiery explosion.