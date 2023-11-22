Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
BREAKING NEWS
Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel's Interior Designer Brooke Gomez Found Dead in Her Apartment at 49

bethenny frankel designer found dead pp
Source: MEGA;openhouse TV

Bethenny Frankel's interior designer Brooke Gomez was found dead in her NYC apartment.

By:

Nov. 22 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Bethenny Frankel's interior designer was found dead in her Manhattan apartment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The body of Brooke Gomez, 49, was reportedly in an "advanced state of decomposition" on Sunday evening.

bethenny frankel designer found dead
Source: MEGA

Gomez worked on several celebrity projects, including Frankel's $5 million Tribeca penthouse.

According to the Daily Mail, sources said that the 49-year-old had not been seen for over a week. A concerned friend was said to have contacted the superintendent of Gomez's Madison Avenue apartment building and asked to check on her apartment.

Inside the designer's $1.3 million apartment, a devastating discovery was made.

bethenny frankel designer found dead openhouse tv
Source: OPEN HOUSE TV

Gomez was discovered in an 'advanced state of decomposition' on Sunday night.

Emergency services were contacted around 10 PM, with police and an ambulance being dispatched to the building.

A New York Police Department spokesman told the outlet that no foul play is suspected at this time.

brooke gomez bethenny frankel designer dead open house tv
Source: OPEN HOUSE TV

Gomez and her mother appeared on the second season of Frankel's spin-off show, 'Bethenny Ever After.'

Bethenny Frankel

Bravo fans remember Gomez from the second season of the former Real Housewife's spin-off show, Bethenny Ever After, which premiered in 2013.

With the help of her mother, Gomez oversaw the interior renovations of the Skinny Girl founder's $5 million Tribeca home. The talented eye transformed the 3,400-square-foot penthouse into a lavish retreat for Frankel.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Frankel's rep for comment.

Source: @BROOKEGOMEZDESIGN/INSTAGRAM

A heartbreaking update was shared to Gomez's Instagram on November 22.

Frankel was not Gomez's only celebrity client. According to Gomez's website, the interior designer also left her mark on projects for actor and activist Michael J. Fox, as well as actress Sigourney Weaver. Her work was additionally featured in Architectural Digest and Traditional Home.

Gomez posted her last Instagram on October 23. The photo featured an inspirational mural painted on the side of a brick building that read, "There's a future version of you that is so proud you didn't give up."

On Wednesday morning, a heartbreaking announcement was posted to Gomez's Instagram, breaking the devastating news to her followers.

"We are greatly saddened by the sudden passing of our friend, Brooke Gomez, a light that shined brilliantly on everyone who knew her. A gathering of friends to celebrate her life is being planned. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date," the post read.

Margaret Russell, editor-in-chief of Architectural Digest and Elle Decor, left a heartfelt message on the post.

"Heartbreaking news; Brooke was a delight—high energy, endless creativity, and such a generous soul. With love to Mariette, and condolences to all who share in this sorrow," Russell wrote.

