Andy Cohen Dodges Bethenny Frankel Question at BravoCon in Awkward On-Stage Moment
Andy Cohen wasn't feeling it when an overzealous fan was eager to chat about former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel and her reality reckoning at BravoCon 2023, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Fans had an audible reaction in the room when the hot topic was brought up on Friday. After hearing her out, Cohen shut it down and was quick to switch gears.
"No, I don't want to talk about that. Let's go back to fun!" he said on the microphone.
Laughs and shouts filled the auditorium as she pushed for just a "little comment" on the matter. Cohen ultimately obliged and stood by his network.
"My thoughts are that, Bravo, as we all can see, Bravo and the shows that are on Bravo bring millions of people so much joy and so much happiness, which is why we are all here to have fun," he continued to loud cheers. "And what I think is, I live in the joy these shows bring people. And I think we all do. That's the place that I'm at."
Cohen addressed the elephant in the room after Frankel clarified last month that she is not taking legal action against Bravo, but is still demanding change at the network.
At the time, the Skinnygirl margarita creator said that her idea to unionize reality TV didn't exactly go over well.
"It's a very complicated thing I walked myself into whilst also burning bridges and seeming like I'm biting the hand that fed me, but I fed myself," she said. "There are a lot of people who didn't get fed."
More recently, Frankel blasted Cohen yet again, accusing the host of "belittling" the new racism and discrimination allegations made against Bravo in a bombshell exposé.
Cohen had responded with a laughing emoji to a satirical meme about the fresh allegations, captioned, "Vanity Fair breaks the news that adults drink and Ramona [Singer] is racist."
Frankel called his Instagram comment "shocking" and "belittling," claiming that Cohen thinks he's "invincible" even after Leah McSweeney filed a discrimination complaint against the network and Singer was booted from BravoCon over allegedly using a racial slur.
Ramona set the record straight in a text to a Page Six reporter but got further backlash for her denial, writing, "And the word I used was 'NWord' Not n-g……"
"If Andy Cohen is laughing at something regarding racism, why would he not be asked to leave BravoCon if Ramona texted something to someone in the media?" Frankel said on a Rewives podcast episode Thursday. "It's 50 shades of bulls--- is what it actually is across the board."