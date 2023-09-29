New Roomies Alert? Close Pals John Mayer and Andy Cohen Allegedly Hunting for Hamptons Home to Buy Together
In a real estate twist that has tongues wagging, singer John Mayer and Bravo icon Andy Cohen were spotting house hunting in the upscale Hamptons region of New York, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders spilled that after the Gravity singer became a frequent house guest of Cohen's, the pals reportedly decided to go in on a piece of property.
"John has been Andy's houseguest many times, but now Andy's talking about getting a house together," the source alleged of the Hollywood duo. "The prospect of cohabitation has piqued interest as to what exactly is going on here."
The insider noted that all the attention Mayer and Cohen have received from buzzing around their potential real estate moves hasn't hurt their decision to look for homes in the Hamptons, either.
"Meanwhile, the two of them are loving the attention," the insider continued. "They get off on knowing people are speculating about them!"
While one insider claimed Mayer and Cohen were eating up headlines about their friendship taking the unusual next step, a source for the Watch What Happened Live host's network dismissed the rumors that Cohen and Mayer were considering purchasing a home together.
The Bravo rep denied the claims as "completely false."
Cohen and Mayer's friendship — and vacations together — have been well documented.
The unlikely duo have been close friends for years and have made a point to include one another for milestones in both their careers and professional lives. Mayer attended Cohen's baby shower, serenaded him with a song for his 50th birthday, and even had the honor of giving a speech at the dedication for the talk show host's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022.
Cohen has also commented on Mayer spending time with his family on trips to the Hamptons.
In a recent Instagram post from mid-August, Cohen shared a touching moment between his mom and Mayer at the Bravo star's home.
"My mom stops at nothing to help other house guests!" Cohen captioned the post that featured his elderly mom on her knees steaming a white dress shirt for Mayer. The Gravity singer was also in the shot with a hand over his mouth.
Mayer appeared in another Instagram from Cohen made just three days later. The photo wasn't short of superstars as Cohen and Mayer were featured alongside Ed Sheeran and Jon Bon Jovi.