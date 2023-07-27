Bravolebrities at War: Andy Cohen's Ex-Favorite Housewife Bethenny Frankel Becomes His 'Most Hated' After Her 'Reality Reckoning'

Andy Cohen's former favorite housewife, Bethenny Frankel, had quite a fall from grace in his eyes, reality sources spilled to RadarOnline.com exclusively.

Frankel is now "his most-hated thanks to her big mouth," sources claimed, noting that she may want to tread lightly when it comes to talking about the TV personality.

"Blaming Andy for her disastrous marriage and 'tricking' her into ambushing a funeral with her camera crew are accusations that are not going to go unanswered. Bethenny is literally biting the hand that fed her and should be very careful," a source told RadarOnline.com.