Bravolebrities at War: Andy Cohen's Ex-Favorite Housewife Bethenny Frankel Becomes His 'Most Hated' After Her 'Reality Reckoning'
Andy Cohen's former favorite housewife, Bethenny Frankel, had quite a fall from grace in his eyes, reality sources spilled to RadarOnline.com exclusively.
Frankel is now "his most-hated thanks to her big mouth," sources claimed, noting that she may want to tread lightly when it comes to talking about the TV personality.
"Blaming Andy for her disastrous marriage and 'tricking' her into ambushing a funeral with her camera crew are accusations that are not going to go unanswered. Bethenny is literally biting the hand that fed her and should be very careful," a source told RadarOnline.com.
The Skinnygirl Margarita CEO ruffled feathers with a recent TikTok clip simply titled, "The reality reckoning ... on Andy Cohen."
"We deserve a response from the entertainment industry acknowledging that we have been heard," Frankel captioned the clip.
In the video, the RHONY alum explained how she and Cohen "came up together." He was a network executive who became a talk show host and she was a rising reality star.
"We shared many beach walks and secrets and I was the highest paid housewife of all time," Frankel said, explaining how that put her in a position to discuss a possible union and fair and equal treatment for all reality talent because she's not "disgruntled."
She acknowledged that the Bravo network is Andy's first priority, confessing that she did, however, feel "ambushed" while appearing on Watch What Happens Live.
"That's the name of the game there," she said. "You got to take a couple of hits."
"I have had opinions on the franchise in particular and reality TV in particular," she continued. "I've grown increasingly uncomfortable with certain things. I've been put in situations where I felt that it wasn't safe. I recently found out that I crashed a funeral and that was very jarring because it's felt like there is exploitation without compensation for many people."
Frankel also recently slammed Bravo as "disgusting" amid claims they never got costar Jill Zarin's permission to film at her late husband's funeral.
Zarin denied signing a release allowing cameras to roll during the somber occasion. She also allegedly did not know that Frankel would be there amid their years-long feud.
Frankel said that Cohen apparently told her that Zarin approved filming at the funeral.
A source told RadarOnline.com that despite any beef, "Andy is welcome on Bethenny's podcast anytime for a live and unedited recording session where he is welcome to Mention it All, as she has done many times with produced audience gotcha questions."