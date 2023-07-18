Zarin, 59, made the shocking allegations when she reunited with her ex-Real Housewives of New York costar Bethenny Frankel on the latter's Just B podcast, marking the first time the former besties-turned-enemies sat for a one-on-one in over a decade.

The two were thick as thieves, with Frankel even admitting that Zarin got her on the Bravo reality series, but that all changed in 2010 and came to a head years later when Zarin accused the SkinnyGirl founder of bringing cameras to her husband's funeral for "publicity."