Andy Cohen Recalls 'Odd' Convo With Raquel Leviss Moments Before Ariana Madix Discovered Tom Sandoval Affair
Andy Cohen has entered the chat, and he has piping hot tea to spill. The Bravo daddy, 54, addressed Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' secret 8-month affair, revealing he saw red flags and weird energy between the two in October at BravoCon.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Sandoval backstabbed Ariana Madix by cheating on her with their Vanderpump Rules costar. His girlfriend of 9 years uncovered the love triangle after finding an inappropriate video of Raquel on Sandoval's phone on Wednesday night while he played with his bandmates. It was the same night that Raquel appeared on Cohen's Watch What Happens Live with Scheana Shay, leaving viewers perplexed when she declared Sandoval was hotter than Tom Schwartz, who, up until Friday, fans believed Raquel had been hooking up with.
"I think this was going on during BravoCon," Cohen said of Sandoval and Raquel's love affair during Monday's episode of his SiriusXM podcast Andy Cohen Live. The executive producer recalled watching Sandoval on the stage during a show with his cover band.
"I'm standing there, and Raquel's behind me, and Ariana's in front of me," Cohen remembered. "You can see how they're both looking at Sandoval. It's wild."
He then skipped to a private conversation he overheard Scheana having with Raquel on Wednesday night after the model labeled Sandoval the hotter Tom — moments before Ariana discovered the compromising evidence on Sandoval's phone.
"We played a game called the BFF test," Andy said. "I said, 'Who's the cuter Tom — Sandoval or Schwartz?' They both said, 'Sandoval. '" Cohen remembered thinking that was strange since Raquel's Season 10 plotline is her quickie romance with now-divorced Schwartz.
Andy also recalled a conversation about the game that Scheana had with Raquel during a commercial break, which makes sense given what has unfolded.
"During the commercial break, I guess Scheana's antenna was up, and now, I'm going through my cards and they're telling me in my ear what the time cue is," Cohen stated. "Scheana said to Raquel, 'I only picked Sandoval because I knew you were going to pick Swartz.'"
Raquel shrugged and responded, "Well, Sandoval has abs."
"I thought it was odd," Cohen told his listeners before referencing another bizarre interaction with Sandoval and Schwartz when they appeared on WWHL.
"There was some odd energy between them. Schwartz was looking at Sandoval the entire time. Almost for guidance on answers," he said.
Like Pump Rules fans, Cohen also wondered when Schwartz found out about his buddy and Raquel's affair.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ariana ended her relationship with Sandoval after discovering his infidelity last week. Despite Season 10 already being aired on Bravo, the network confirmed it fired back up the cameras to catch the fallout and the cast's reaction to the news.
Raquel's ex-fiancé James Kennedy and Schwartz's ex-wife Katie Maloney have been vocal about their disgust — as has Lala Kent.
As for Ariana, she deleted her Instagram and any trace of her happy times with Sandoval. He was spotted on Friday leaving their shared home with a suitcase.
Castmates and ex-Pump Rules stars like Kristen Doute rallied around Ariana, rushing to her aid in the hours after their breakup made headlines.
Sandoval released a statement, breaking his silence on the mess but failed to publicly apologize to Ariana. Raquel is allegedly working with a PR team to spin the affair fallout in her favor.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Sandoval's rep for comment.