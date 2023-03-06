Andy Cohen Recalls 'Odd' Convo With Raquel Leviss Moments Before Ariana Madix Discovered Tom Sandoval Affair

Andy Cohen has entered the chat, and he has piping hot tea to spill. The Bravo daddy, 54, addressed Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' secret 8-month affair, revealing he saw red flags and weird energy between the two in October at BravoCon.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Sandoval backstabbed Ariana Madix by cheating on her with their Vanderpump Rules costar. His girlfriend of 9 years uncovered the love triangle after finding an inappropriate video of Raquel on Sandoval's phone on Wednesday night while he played with his bandmates. It was the same night that Raquel appeared on Cohen's Watch What Happens Live with Scheana Shay, leaving viewers perplexed when she declared Sandoval was hotter than Tom Schwartz, who, up until Friday, fans believed Raquel had been hooking up with.