Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Ramona Singer
Exclusive

Ramona Singer's Live Show With Housewives Teresa and Dorinda Still On Despite N-Word Scandal

ramona singer live show housewives teresa dorinda dolores still on despite n word scandal pp
Source: bravo
By:

Nov. 2 2023, Published 6:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The show will go on! Romana Singer is still dealing with the fallout of her racial slur scandal, but RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that fans can expect to see the Bravo personality alongside several others at an upcoming live event.

Singer will soon be appearing at a venue in Stamford, Connecticut, for an "intimate, fun-filled" evening with fellow Housewives Dolores Catania, Dorinda Medley, and Teresa Guidice for a Thursday night shindig on November 9 kicking off at 8 p.m.

Article continues below advertisement
ramona singer live show housewives teresa dorinda dolores still on despite n word scandal
Source: mega

A source said that as of Thursday, the show was still scheduled and the likelihood it would go on as planned was "good."

The insider did note that shows at the venue have been canceled last minute in the past.

Catania and Guidice are set to bring the New Jersey tea, while Singer and Medley will be representing the New York cast as they share updates during a moderated Q&A session. There will also be a VIP meet and greet for those who want pictures.

Article continues below advertisement
ramona singer
Source: MEGA

All topics will be covered, including their personal lives, families, business ventures, and behind-the-scenes gossip. Organizers said that attendees can look forward to "outrageous, uncensored, sometimes naughty fun" at the event.

Although Singer is slated to appear at the live event, RadarOnline.com previously learned that fans won't see her at BravoCon going on from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5.

MORE ON:
Ramona Singer
Article continues below advertisement
ramona singer live show housewives teresa dorinda dolores still on despite n word scandal
Source: bravo

Singer has been in the hot seat ever since she was exposed for downplaying her use of the n-word after allegedly using it in conversation with a Black crew member during production of Season 13. There was an internal investigation, and the results came back "inconclusive."

Due to the ordeal, she was also axed from her job at the real estate giant Douglas Elliman. Singer had announced she joined the team in November 2021, sharing how "excited" she was to get started at the time while they raved over her in return and said she "brings deep sales and marketing experience, fearless entrepreneurial instincts and a singular sense of style to the Elliman family."

Article continues below advertisement
ramona singer live show housewives teresa dorinda dolores still on despite n word scandaljpg
Source: mega

Despite the ongoing backlash she is facing, RadarOnline.com has confirmed that her upcoming season of UGT: RHONY Legacy will still air on Peacock in December.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Singer last updated her IG with a photo of her Marilyn Monroe Halloween costume earlier this week featuring the caption, "It's better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.