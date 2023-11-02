Ramona Singer's Live Show With Housewives Teresa and Dorinda Still On Despite N-Word Scandal
The show will go on! Romana Singer is still dealing with the fallout of her racial slur scandal, but RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that fans can expect to see the Bravo personality alongside several others at an upcoming live event.
Singer will soon be appearing at a venue in Stamford, Connecticut, for an "intimate, fun-filled" evening with fellow Housewives Dolores Catania, Dorinda Medley, and Teresa Guidice for a Thursday night shindig on November 9 kicking off at 8 p.m.
A source said that as of Thursday, the show was still scheduled and the likelihood it would go on as planned was "good."
The insider did note that shows at the venue have been canceled last minute in the past.
Catania and Guidice are set to bring the New Jersey tea, while Singer and Medley will be representing the New York cast as they share updates during a moderated Q&A session. There will also be a VIP meet and greet for those who want pictures.
All topics will be covered, including their personal lives, families, business ventures, and behind-the-scenes gossip. Organizers said that attendees can look forward to "outrageous, uncensored, sometimes naughty fun" at the event.
Although Singer is slated to appear at the live event, RadarOnline.com previously learned that fans won't see her at BravoCon going on from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5.
Singer has been in the hot seat ever since she was exposed for downplaying her use of the n-word after allegedly using it in conversation with a Black crew member during production of Season 13. There was an internal investigation, and the results came back "inconclusive."
Due to the ordeal, she was also axed from her job at the real estate giant Douglas Elliman. Singer had announced she joined the team in November 2021, sharing how "excited" she was to get started at the time while they raved over her in return and said she "brings deep sales and marketing experience, fearless entrepreneurial instincts and a singular sense of style to the Elliman family."
Despite the ongoing backlash she is facing, RadarOnline.com has confirmed that her upcoming season of UGT: RHONY Legacy will still air on Peacock in December.
Singer last updated her IG with a photo of her Marilyn Monroe Halloween costume earlier this week featuring the caption, "It's better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring."