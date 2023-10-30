Bethenny Frankel Reached Out to Eboni K. Williams Before Exposé Diss, Wants to Clear The Air: Source

Bethenny Frankel is open to talking to Eboni K. Williams, with a source telling RadarOnline.com that the Skinnygirl mogul reached out to Williams before she declared, "F--- Bethenny Frankel," but was allegedly left on read.

Williams' comments about Frankel were laid bare in the bombshell exposé posted by Vanity Fair on Monday, which detailed accusations about the pair's former employers, NBCUniversal, Bravo, and others, allegedly turning blind eyes to disturbing cast behavior and production oversight.