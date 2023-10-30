Bethenny Frankel Reached Out to Eboni K. Williams Before Exposé Diss, Wants to Clear The Air: Source
Bethenny Frankel is open to talking to Eboni K. Williams, with a source telling RadarOnline.com that the Skinnygirl mogul reached out to Williams before she declared, "F--- Bethenny Frankel," but was allegedly left on read.
Williams' comments about Frankel were laid bare in the bombshell exposé posted by Vanity Fair on Monday, which detailed accusations about the pair's former employers, NBCUniversal, Bravo, and others, allegedly turning blind eyes to disturbing cast behavior and production oversight.
The report dropped amid Bravo's looming reckoning, which Frankel has become the face of. The Real Housewives of New York alum called for a union among Bravolebrities, and reality TV stars are backing her up... except Williams.
"You think I’m going to let some white girl speak for me with my experience with a multibillion-dollar corporation?” Williams responded to Vanity Fair when the outlet asked about the two joining forces.
Despite the diss, a source told RadarOnline.com, "Bethenny respects Eboni using her voice and honors the fact that a white woman cannot speak to a black woman’s experience in entertainment or anywhere. That said, a better choice of words could have been used as what Bethenny is doing will help all women in this space. Bethenny welcomes Eboni to her podcast to use her voice and share her experience in greater detail."
While the timing seemed perfect, RadarOnline.com was told that Frankel "wasn’t aware" Williams spoke to Vanity Fair — and she had no idea about the comment.
The insider spilled that Frankel reached out because "she had heard and read that she [Williams] had a negative experience and wanted to have her on the podcast."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Williams for comment.
Frankel and Williams' ex-castmate Ramona Singer was one of the Bravolebrities at the center of the exposé. Williams, who became the first-ever Black RHONY star in Season 13, accused Singer of displaying racist behavior before they even began filming.
Singer, Williams, Leah McSweeney, Sonja Morgan, and Luann de Lesseps allegedly participated in a “virtual education session” to discuss the topic of race.
An NBCUniversal communications executive, a Bravo publicist, and two representatives from a racial justice organization were also on the call, according to the report.
Williams said that the call was mainly to inform white cast members what harmful stereotypes to avoid — like Black fathers not being present for their children. "What if they don’t have a father? Why can’t I say that?” Williams recalled Singer allegedly saying during the meeting. “Most of them don’t.”
The longtime RHONY star allegedly followed that up by saying she read a study that confirmed her statements.
Vanity Fair also spoke to a Black female RHONY senior producer, who alleged that Singer used the "N-word" after a heated scene about race. Singer denied the accusation, saying she never said the racial slur.
Despite the alarming accusations, RadarOnline.com confirmed with an NBCUniversal executive that Singer will be at BravoCon in Las Vegas this weekend.