Guns N' Roses Rocker Axl Rose Sued by Ex-Penthouse Model Over Alleged 1989 Sexual Assault

In the court docs filed on Wednesday and obtained by RadarOnline.com , the plaintiff, who was Penthouse's Pet of the Year in '83, said the incident went down in a New York City hotel room after they met at a local nightclub.

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose has been accused of a 1989 sexual assault in an explosive new lawsuit brought forth by former Penthouse model Sheila Kennedy .

The accuser said the incident went down in a New York City hotel room after they met at a local nightclub.

Kennedy alleged that he took an interest in her when she approached his table, claiming he asked if she would like to go back to his hotel for a party.

"Rose provided cocaine, champagne, and alcohol to his guests in the suite," according to the complaint. Kennedy said initially she was open to sleeping with him if things progressed, alleging that it took a turn after Rose and his friend cleared the suite of everyone except Kennedy and another model present.

"Rose began kissing and having sex with the other model," Kennedy stated, claiming it appeared to her that Rose was encouraging group sex which she wasn't interested in.