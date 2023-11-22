Guns N' Roses Rocker Axl Rose Sued by Ex-Penthouse Model Over Alleged 1989 Sexual Assault
Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose has been accused of a 1989 sexual assault in an explosive new lawsuit brought forth by former Penthouse model Sheila Kennedy.
In the court docs filed on Wednesday and obtained by RadarOnline.com, the plaintiff, who was Penthouse's Pet of the Year in '83, said the incident went down in a New York City hotel room after they met at a local nightclub.
Kennedy alleged that he took an interest in her when she approached his table, claiming he asked if she would like to go back to his hotel for a party.
"Rose provided cocaine, champagne, and alcohol to his guests in the suite," according to the complaint. Kennedy said initially she was open to sleeping with him if things progressed, alleging that it took a turn after Rose and his friend cleared the suite of everyone except Kennedy and another model present.
"Rose began kissing and having sex with the other model," Kennedy stated, claiming it appeared to her that Rose was encouraging group sex which she wasn't interested in.
The former Penthouse model said she soon heard Rose screaming at the model and telling her to leave. She claimed he started acting excessively aggressive and later grabbed her by the robe and knocked her to the floor, before allegedly grabbing "her by the hair" and dragging her "across the suite back to his bedroom."
"Kennedy had just witnessed Rose violently have sex with another woman. He dragged Kennedy to his bedroom like a caveman and acted with uncontrollable fury," the docs stated, alleging that she felt trapped and overpowered before Rose allegedly "forcibly penetrated" Kennedy's anus with his penis.
She said this alleged sexual abuse had "lifelong emotional, physical, psychological, and financial impacts on Kennedy's life."
- I Object! Nelly Begs Judge To Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit
- EXPOSED: Steven Tyler Checked Into Rehab For Sex Addiction Years Before Being Sued Over Alleged Sexual Assault: Sources
- Mike Tyson Accused Of Sexual Assault In $5 Million Lawsuit, Alleged Victim Claims Boxer Attacked Her In '90s After Getting Into His Limo
Kennedy stated that she was diagnosed with anxiety and depression after Rose allegedly "used his fame, status, and power as a celebrity and performer in the music industry to gain access to manipulate, control, and violently sexually assault her."
Her legal team said she shudders when hearing Rose's name or the music performed by his band, alleging that it also impacted her intimate relationships in the years to follow.
She is seeking a jury trial and is demanding judgment against Rose for compensatory damages, pain and suffering, punitive damages, attorney fees, the costs and disbursement of this action, and such other and further relief as the court deems necessary just and proper.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Rose for comment.