Drake Left Food Influencer on Read After Sliding in His DMs

drake snubs food influncer in dms pp
Source: mega;

Foodie and influencer Danny "Cug" Mondello shared a funny story about the most famous person who has ever slid into his DMs: Drake.

Nov. 22 2023, Published 2:37 p.m. ET

It looks like the hotline wasn't blinging for foodie and influencer Danny "Cug" Mondello who said Drake basically ghosted him after inviting him to Toronto, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The social media personality, AKA @meals_by_cug, detailed how the Rich Flex rapper allegedly slid into his DMs when asked who the most famous person is that has contacted him.

drake snubs food influencers
Source: mega

He spilled the celebrity tea while playing Rent Free with Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of Bilt Rewards, a rewards program where you get rewarded for paying your rent.

Bilt Rewards is a loyalty program that rewards Americans for paying their rent on time.

The more answers the celebrity gets correct, the more cash Bilt shells out, up to $2,500 a person.

drake snubs food influencer in dms jpg

Cug won rent for eight people while participating in their monthly game show. He answered a series of rapid-fire questions based on survey results, guessing which chain restaurants people said they were still surprised to see in business while also trying his luck at the top six answers for things people might bring on a first date.

When asked about Drizzy's opening line on social media, Cug said the hitmaker asked him to go to local hotspot restaurant Sotto Sotto. "It was pretty cool," he recalled. "I was like alright, I'll see what we can do."

drake snubs food influencer in dms

Cug won rent for eight people while participating in their monthly game show.

"Did you go," Jain asked, to which he replied, "No, not yet. I would love to go."

"[Drake] just ghosted you," Jain inquired and Cug admitted that he was left on read with a laugh, "Yeah, he basically ghosted me."

Source: @meals_by_cug/instagram
