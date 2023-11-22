Drake Left Food Influencer on Read After Sliding in His DMs
It looks like the hotline wasn't blinging for foodie and influencer Danny "Cug" Mondello who said Drake basically ghosted him after inviting him to Toronto, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The social media personality, AKA @meals_by_cug, detailed how the Rich Flex rapper allegedly slid into his DMs when asked who the most famous person is that has contacted him.
He spilled the celebrity tea while playing Rent Free with Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of Bilt Rewards, a rewards program where you get rewarded for paying your rent.
Bilt Rewards is a loyalty program that rewards Americans for paying their rent on time.
The more answers the celebrity gets correct, the more cash Bilt shells out, up to $2,500 a person.
Cug won rent for eight people while participating in their monthly game show. He answered a series of rapid-fire questions based on survey results, guessing which chain restaurants people said they were still surprised to see in business while also trying his luck at the top six answers for things people might bring on a first date.
When asked about Drizzy's opening line on social media, Cug said the hitmaker asked him to go to local hotspot restaurant Sotto Sotto. "It was pretty cool," he recalled. "I was like alright, I'll see what we can do."
- Kid Cudi Shows Off Silver Nipple Ring While Partying In Miami With Meek Mill, Gets Cozy With Female Friend
- Chris Brown Strikes Back & Squashes Woman's Claims That He Kicked Her Out For Not Hooking Up
- ‘Really Obsessed With Me’: Drake Trolls Charlamagne Tha God After Radio Host Rips His New Single, Rapper Says, ‘You Kinda Weirding Me Out'
"Did you go," Jain asked, to which he replied, "No, not yet. I would love to go."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"[Drake] just ghosted you," Jain inquired and Cug admitted that he was left on read with a laugh, "Yeah, he basically ghosted me."