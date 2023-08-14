Shakira and Drake Spark Dating Rumors After Suspiciously Leaving After-Party 'Within Minutes of One Another'

The Catalan newspaper recently linked Shakira to Hamilton. The two have been spotted on yachts, at the British Grand Prix, and in a nightclub in the past month; however, journalist Jodi Martin claimed they only have "a beautiful friendship."

"I would like to deny any information that has come out in a Catalan newspaper, where they say that Hamilton is tired of Shakira's attitude.

"I can categorically deny this information because I have spoken to Shakira's entourage and they confirm that between Shakira and Hamilton, there has always been a beautiful friendship," Martin stated.