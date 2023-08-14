Shakira and Drake Spark Dating Rumors After Suspiciously Leaving After-Party 'Within Minutes of One Another'
Lewis Hamilton, who? Shakira has been linked to a different Hollywood hunk after rumors swirled the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker was "more than friends" with the famed race car driver, and his name is Drake. Shakira and Champagne Papi were spotted leaving the same after-party in Los Angeles on Sunday in the early morning hours, raising eyebrows and sparking romance speculation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Shakira, 46, and Drake, 36, attended the after-party in West Hollywood until almost 3:30 AM. The two were not seen leaving together, but a source told Daily Mail that they suspiciously pulled the plug on the party at the same time, exiting the venue "within minutes of one another at 3:25 AM."
In the photos, Shakira was dressed for revenge. The Beautiful Liar singer turned heads in a bright orange halter top and flaunted her curvacious body in tight denim jeans.
Accessorizing with white sky-high heels and a matching purse, the three-time Grammy winner sported her curly hair down and curly, leaving her mark at the party by flashing a coy smile at photographers during her exit.
Drake exited the after-party like a boss with a drink in his hand. The Hotline Bling rapper appeared to be in a good mood, rocking a blue button-up that he left unbuttoned, a white t-shirt, and distressed jeans. Wearing his hair in braids and sporting his glasses, a scruffy-faced Drake held his wine glass that was filled with light-pink liquid.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Shakira and Drake's team for comment.
The Catalan newspaper recently linked Shakira to Hamilton. The two have been spotted on yachts, at the British Grand Prix, and in a nightclub in the past month; however, journalist Jodi Martin claimed they only have "a beautiful friendship."
"I would like to deny any information that has come out in a Catalan newspaper, where they say that Hamilton is tired of Shakira's attitude.
"I can categorically deny this information because I have spoken to Shakira's entourage and they confirm that between Shakira and Hamilton, there has always been a beautiful friendship," Martin stated.
"And that, between them there has been something more than friendship.
"The two knew very clearly that there was nothing serious and that there was total freedom between them to do whatever they wanted," she concluded.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Shakira's love life has been hurled into the headlines following her breakup with longtime partner Gerard Piqué in June 2022. The two were together for 11 years and share two sons.
It wasn't a clear split either cheating accusations and a nasty custody battle. As RadarOnline.com reported, Shakira and Piqué came to a custody agreement in November.