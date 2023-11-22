Former Bad Boy President and Label Hit With Sexual Assault, Negligence Lawsuit After Diddy Settlement

Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records, and Combs Enterprises are listed as co-defendants in the docs first reported by Rolling Stone.

"Defendants knew or should have known that Pierre was unfit to be in a position of authority before Pierre sexually assaulted the plaintiff," she stated in the docs, accusing the companies of "negligence and gender violence."

According to Jane Doe, Pierre allegedly "used his position of authority as [her] boss to groom, exploit, and sexually assault her," filing her claims Tuesday in New York County Supreme Court through the state’s Adult Survivors Act, which gives accusers one year to "bring civil lawsuits alleging sexual abuse even if the statute of limitations had passed."