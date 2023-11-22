Former Bad Boy President and Label Hit With Sexual Assault, Negligence Lawsuit After Diddy Settlement
A former executive at Diddy's company Bad Boy Entertainment has been hit with a sexual assault and negligence lawsuit from an ex-assistant who claims he engaged in a year-long pattern of grooming her and abusing his power, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Harve Pierre, the former president, is accused of preying on his then-assistant, who filed under the name Jane Doe on "multiple occasions in New York City and other locations throughout the country" from 2016 to 2017.
Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records, and Combs Enterprises are listed as co-defendants in the docs first reported by Rolling Stone.
"Defendants knew or should have known that Pierre was unfit to be in a position of authority before Pierre sexually assaulted the plaintiff," she stated in the docs, accusing the companies of "negligence and gender violence."
According to Jane Doe, Pierre allegedly "used his position of authority as [her] boss to groom, exploit, and sexually assault her," filing her claims Tuesday in New York County Supreme Court through the state’s Adult Survivors Act, which gives accusers one year to "bring civil lawsuits alleging sexual abuse even if the statute of limitations had passed."
The plaintiff is seeking damages that "fully and fairly compensate" her for the "physical, emotional, and psychological injuries" she allegedly endured. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bad Boy Entertainment and Diddy for comment.
"We have recently become aware of a lawsuit filed in New York by a former employee," a Bad Boy Entertainment spokesperson told us in a statement. "The allegations are from many years ago that were never brought to the attention of the company. Neither the plaintiff nor the executive are current employees of the company. We are now investigating the allegations, and our top priority is the safety and well-being of our employees."
The accusations, meanwhile, fueled concerns about the record label's workplace culture following music artist Cassie's lawsuit against her ex, Diddy (real name: Sean Combs), whom she formerly dated for a decade. The now-exes met in 2005 and started dating years later. They split in 2018.
Cassie claimed that she was abused and controlled by Diddy, alleging he pushed her to have relations with multiple male prostitutes and once sexually assaulted her before she ended their relationship for good.
Cassie's lawyer alleged that Diddy offered to cut her a check for "eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit" but she declined to "give a voice to all women."
Diddy vehemently denied all of the "offensive and outrageous allegations" and the two parties have since reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount, with a lawyer for the hip-hop mogul clarifying it "is in no way an admission of wrongdoing."
"We have decided to resolve this matter amicably," Diddy shared in a statement. "I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."