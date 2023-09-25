‘Really Obsessed With Me’: Drake Trolls Charlamagne Tha God After Radio Host Rips His New Single, Rapper Says, ‘You Kinda Weirding Me Out'
Drake publicly attacked radio host Charlamagne Tha God after he caught wind the radio host had trashed his new single Slime, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, the 36-year-old rapper posted a message to Charlamagne that called him by his government name Lenard Larry McKelvey.
He wrote, “Are you ok Lenard?? You kinda weirding me out g. Like you really obsessed with me or something for years like you look in the mirror and wish you saw my reflection type s---. Whatever you gotta do to let it out I’m sure your 435 loyal fans will stand by you ya f------ goof.”
The message comes days after Charlamagne Tha God criticized Drake’s new song Slime. During an interview, he said, “Drake put out a song last Friday and nobody cared.”
Charlamagne Tha God said that it was unusual behavior from Drake fans who are usually dying to hear the latest work. He argued that the song came out last Friday and people were only talking about the lyrics several days later.
Later, Charlamagne Tha God said Drake would be “fine” but claimed the album cover and title of the album All My Dogs did not match the first single. He said fans were looking for “something more aggressive.”
Drake was not pleased with the review. He posted the message followed by 3 professional photos of the radio host. One was captioned, “In deep thought about how you the off brand Morris Chestnut.”
Drake and Charlamagne Tha God have beefed for years. Back in 2015, Drake rapped on Meek Mill’s song Back to Back, “You gon’ make me step out of my f–-----’ frame/ You gon’ make me buy bottles for Charlamagne.”
Days later, the rapper sent bottles of Dom Perignon to the radio host with the note, “Let’s be friends, Aubrey Graham.”
The gift came after Charlamagne said he didn’t like Drake singing and instructed him to stick to rapping.
Looks like the feud is far from over.