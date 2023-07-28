Drake Concertgoer-Turned-Playboy Creator Reveals Rapper 'Swiped Up' on Story After Identity Was Unveiled

As for what she thought about comparisons to the mother of Drake's child, Sophie Brussaux, Correia told RadarOnline.com, "Sophie's gorgeous and there's no need to instill competition or compare women."

Still, Correia said that it was exciting to capture his attention. "I love Drake! He's been one of my favorite artists since forever," she said.

So, would she let the One Dance hitmaker wine and dine her? "Of course, I mean, who wouldn't go on a date with Drake?"

