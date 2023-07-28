Drake Concertgoer-Turned-Playboy Creator Reveals Rapper 'Swiped Up' on Story After Identity Was Unveiled
Veronica Correia, the fan who threw her bra on stage at a Drake concert, revealed what happened after her identity was revealed exclusively to RadarOnline.com.
Correia became a viral sensation last week following the former Degrassi star's reaction.
"Damn. 36G? Locate this woman immediately," the Hotline Bling rapper said after picking up the undergarment. Fans were on a mission to locate the mystery woman on social media before stumbling upon the account of Correia, tagging Drake upon the discovery.
"Drake swiped up on my story after my identity was revealed to start a conversation," the 21-year-old mom from Rhode Island told RadarOnline.com. "Since that initial message, I named a coffee at my shop, Cafe La La titled Drizzy Drake Cake inspired by him. He said he likes his coffee sweet and iced, so the new drink is definitely Drake-approved."
After impressing Drizzy, Correia got a DM from Playboy with an offer, having since made her debut online.
"Say hi to Veronica," it read with a red chili emoji.
Correia told RadarOnline.com that she wants to "represent all mothers in a positive light" with her new venture.
"I have witnessed a lot of women lose their self-confidence after giving birth. By working with Playboy, I am reclaiming my power as a mother and woman. Having received that initial DM from such an iconic organization was a mind-blowing moment and something people dream about."
Correia said that "it was an amazing moment for me to be pursued by Playboy's team of scouts and invited to join Playboy as a Bunny," explaining how elated she is to see what the future holds. "As a business owner, of course, the earning potential is an incredible perk. Other people on the Playboy creator platform are making millions of dollars a year, so I'm definitely looking to follow in their footsteps."
As for what she thought about comparisons to the mother of Drake's child, Sophie Brussaux, Correia told RadarOnline.com, "Sophie's gorgeous and there's no need to instill competition or compare women."
Still, Correia said that it was exciting to capture his attention. "I love Drake! He's been one of my favorite artists since forever," she said.
So, would she let the One Dance hitmaker wine and dine her? "Of course, I mean, who wouldn't go on a date with Drake?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The rising social media star revealed that she'll soon be attending another concert: Morgan Wallen next month. Plus, she is eager to get tickets for another Drake concert since she had so much fun.