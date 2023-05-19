'This is a Scary Time': Country Crooner Morgan Wallen Worried Over Vocal Fold Trauma After Postponing 6 Weeks of World Tour
Country crooner Morgan Wallen is worried about his ability to perform after doctors ordered him to go on vocal rest, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Fans were devastated when the Last Night hitmaker announced in early May that he would have to put off his next six weeks of tour dates and a scheduled appearance on the Academy of Country Music Awards telecast due to his health issues.
"This is a scary time for Morgan," an insider confided. "He's still a young man with a whole career ahead of him. But now, he's faced with being afraid every time he opens his mouth that his vocal problems are going to dog him until he can't sing at all."
Renowned physician Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated the chart-topping performer, said these next few weeks will be vital to his recovery. "He needs to heed his doctors' advice — or his trauma may cause permanent damage," Mirkin told RadarOnline.com.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Wallen for comment.
In his own video, the Whiskey Glasses artist said he would be taking a rest period after getting some "bad news" about his voice, telling fans that he would honor that in hopes of getting back in tip-top shape as soon as possible.
"After 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible. So I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me that I reinjured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that's what I'm gonna do," Wallen shared.
Plus, the famed songwriter said he had another reason pushing him to take it easy. "I also tore my lat [muscle] while we were in Australia," Wallen said. "I've been trying to work through that quietly, but this time off is gonna help me get that back right as well."
The Wasted on You singer said he was warned that if he didn't listen, his voice could be forever impacted as a result.
Wallen said it was a tough choice he had to make for the "longevity of my career," thanking fans for their incredible support throughout this difficult process.