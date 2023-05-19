'This is a Scary Time': Country Crooner Morgan Wallen Worried Over Vocal Fold Trauma After Postponing 6 Weeks of World Tour

"This is a scary time for Morgan," an insider confided. "He's still a young man with a whole career ahead of him. But now, he's faced with being afraid every time he opens his mouth that his vocal problems are going to dog him until he can't sing at all."

Renowned physician Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated the chart-topping performer, said these next few weeks will be vital to his recovery. "He needs to heed his doctors' advice — or his trauma may cause permanent damage," Mirkin told RadarOnline.com.

