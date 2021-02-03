Country Singer Morgan Wallen Receives Backlash After N-Word Controversy

Country music stars have spoken out and slammed Morgan Wallen after he apologized for using the N-word in a video that surfaced online.

The controversy started on Tuesday, February 2, when TMZ posted a video of the 27-year-old musician walking into a Nashville home following a night out. In the recording, Wallen could be heard using the slur alongside other expletives such as “p–sy” and “motherf–cker.”

“I’m embarrassed and sorry,” Wallen said in an apology issued to TMZ on Tuesday. “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Fellow country stars, including Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini, have spoken out about the situation slamming the artist. “The news out of Nashville tonight does not represent country music,” Kelsea wrote on Twitter. Maren added, “It actually IS representative of our town because this isn’t his first ‘scuffle’ and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse.”

Wallen’s music has since been removed from 400-plus radio stations owned by Cumulus Media. “Team, unfortunately country music star Morgan Wallen was captured on video Sunday evening using a racial slur,” the company wrote in a message obtained by Variety. “Effective immediately we request that all of Morgan Wallen’s music be removed from our playlists without exception. More to follow.”