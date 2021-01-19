Saying sorry. Armie Hammer issued an apology after a video surfaced online of the 34-year-old actor walking around a hotel room and calling a nearly naked woman laying on the bed “Ms. Cayman.”

“I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman,” the Social Network star told the Cayman Compass in a statement on Sunday, January 17. “I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humor may have caused.”

Hammer concluded his statement by saying, “My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don’t know, and to the entire organization as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman.”

The actor’s apology came days after the Daily Mail published photos and videos from what Hammer appears to have confirmed as his private Instagram account. In one video, he’s walking around a Cayman Island hotel room and giving viewers a tour. While showing off the suite, Hammer panned over to the bed where an unidentified woman wearing black lingerie was on all fours.

“Well … my ex (for very good reason) wife [Elizabeth Chambers] is refusing to come back to America with my children. So I have to go back to Cayman … which sucks,” the video’s caption read, according to screenshots “Except there are a few silver linings. Like f–king Ms. Cayman again while I’m down there.”

Hammer and Chambers called it quits in July 2020 after 10 years together.

The Call Me by Your Name star has been trending on social media for a little over a week after screenshots of alleged messages between himself and a woman calling herself House of Effie went viral on Twitter. The alleged messages detailed BDSM sexual fantasies, as well as mentions of both rape and cannibalism. He has since called the claims against him “bulls—t.”