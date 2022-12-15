Fears Grow For Ailing Al Roker Revealed After Weatherman's Health Issues Exposed

Roker, 68, raised concerns when he disappeared from his weather map for two weeks last month, before he finally announced he had been in a New York hospital receiving treatment for blood clots.

Fans immediately flooded the Today website with good wishes for the ailing weatherman, who claimed he was receiving "terrific medical care and on the road to recovery."

But doctors consulted by The National Enquirer say the road ahead may be under heavy cloud cover.

"The clots can travel to his heart and lungs and cause shortness of breath, difficulty breathing and dangerous, irregular heartbeats," said Florida-based longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin.