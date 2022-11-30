'GMA' Meteorologist Al Roker Rushed Back To Hospital In Most Recent Health Scare, Released After 24-Hours

"Al was taken from his home in a stretcher back to the hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving," the witness shared. "His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital, he improved."

Roker remained at the hospital under close watch and was released after 24 hours. Today it was announced that the daytime TV personality would also miss the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting. Mario Lopez will stand in for Roker's absence.

He had previously posted about "his version" of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in a post on social media — which he has used to keep worrying fans updated on his condition.

The Instagram video clip showed Roker walking the corridors of a hospital, along with the caption, "So much to be #thankful for on the #thanksgiving day. Leaving the hospital and home for #thanksgivingdinner."

Roker had blood clots in his legs that moved to his lungs, which caused the string of recent hospitalizations.