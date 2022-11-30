'GMA' Meteorologist Al Roker Rushed Back To Hospital In Most Recent Health Scare, Released After 24-Hours
Beloved national weatherman for Good Morning America, Al Roker, was rushed back to the hospital and released following a 24-hour stay, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Roker, 68, had recently returned home after a health scare in mid-November. The GMA meteorologist had blood clots that forced an extended stay in the hospital and caused fans to worry over his week-long absence from the daily news show.
The ABC weatherman missed Macy's Thanksgiving Parade for the first time in 27 years due to not feeling well after his earlier hospitalization.
The day after the Thanksgiving holiday, Roker was reportedly transferred via ambulance to a nearby NYC hospital on November 25.
A source told Page Six that during the scare, Roker's wife and fellow GMA anchor Deborah Roberts, 62, frantically attempted to break into the couple's Tesla to retrieve her cell phone, as she followed her husband's ambulance to the Manhattan hospital.
A witness recalled Roberts trying to smash the car's reinforced windows in order to get inside, as a neighbor stepped in to assist Robert's efforts outside of the couple's Upper East Side home.
"His wife, Deborah, was understandably very upset," the witness stated. "She had left her phone and other possessions inside their Tesla, which had malfunctioned and wouldn’t unlock, so she was trying to smash in a window."
The witness added that Roberts was "unsuccessful" in breaking into the electric car and left to go to the hospital. "Deborah then went to the hospital by taxi with her daughter, where Al has since been surrounded by his family."
Another witness recalled the frightening scene when Roker was transported for urgent medical care.
"Al was taken from his home in a stretcher back to the hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving," the witness shared. "His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital, he improved."
Roker remained at the hospital under close watch and was released after 24 hours. Today it was announced that the daytime TV personality would also miss the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting. Mario Lopez will stand in for Roker's absence.
He had previously posted about "his version" of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in a post on social media — which he has used to keep worrying fans updated on his condition.
The Instagram video clip showed Roker walking the corridors of a hospital, along with the caption, "So much to be #thankful for on the #thanksgiving day. Leaving the hospital and home for #thanksgivingdinner."
Roker had blood clots in his legs that moved to his lungs, which caused the string of recent hospitalizations.