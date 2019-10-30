'Today' Feud! Craig Melvin Accuses Al Roker Of Giving 'Inaccurate' Weather Forecasts

The bizarre exchange was caught on camera.

October 30, 2019 @ 9:42AM
Photo Credit: TODAY
OMG!
Things got very awkward during this Wednesday’s episode of TODAY.

It all started when NBC anchors Craig Melvin and Al Roker got into an argument over Tuesday night’s World Series baseball game — during which Melvin’s team, the Washington Nationals, beat the Houston Astros 7-2.

At one point, the conversation got so heated that Melvin, 40, hit Roker, 65, where it hurt, saying “Why don’t you give us one of your inaccurate forecasts?”

At that, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb turned to him, saying “no,” and “wow,” and shaking their heads.

“Pardon?” Roker asked, walking towards Melvin.

“Sorry I forgot,” Melvin said clearly embarrassed. “Sorry, sorry, sorry.”