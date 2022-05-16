Morgan Wallen Sparks Controversy With Billboard Awards Win After N-Word Scandal

Wallen was presented with the honors by rapper Pusha T during the show.

"Is @billboard really supporting and promoting this racist prick," one naysayer tweeted. "Diddy gives an award for activism against racism while simultaneously giving platform to Morgan Wallen," another posted via Twitter.

His appearance at the ceremony came more than a year after after Wallen was caught on camera using the n-word outside of his home in early 2021.

In the clip that made its rounds online, Wallen could be heard telling one of his friends to "take care of this p-----ass n----."

On the heels of his racial slur, the performer issued a public apology expressing remorse for his behavior in a five-minute video shared via Instagram.