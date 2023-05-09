Jamie Foxx’s Inner Circle ‘Hoping For The Best’ But ‘Preparing For The Worst’ As Actor Remains Hospitalized: Sources

Jamie Foxx’s inner circle is holding out hope the actor will make a full recovery but is preparing “for the worst”, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Foxx has been hospitalized for four weeks after he suffered a medical emergency. “Jamie’s people are saying he’s doing OK and improving, while doctors try to get to the bottom of his problems — but he wouldn’t be in a hospital this long if he was anything close to OK,” said a source.