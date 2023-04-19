Jamie Foxx Is ‘Healing' A Week After 'Medical Complication,' Release Date From Hospital Unknown: Source
Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized a week after being admitted for an undisclosed “medical complication”, but a friend revealed the comedian has been “healing,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, Foxx has been making progress but no release date has been set.
An insider told ET that the actor has been “healing” and “feels the love from everyone.” Foxx’s family and team have kept details of the situation under wraps.
Foxx’s daughter Corinne broke the news of the actor’s health on social media. She wrote, “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."
Another source previously said, “is doing OK, thankfully... He's recovering and has been surrounded by his family."
Foxx has been filming his new film Back in Action with Cameron Diaz for the past couple of weeks. He was expected on set the morning of his health scare.
Sources said the crew was initially told Foxx would be two hours later because he was sick. However, they were then told that filming was suspended for the day.
The producers have decided to move forward with production while Foxx remains in the hospital. Diaz has been spotted on set with Foxx’s double filming the final scenes of the film. An insider said the project only had about another week left and Foxx was expected to film.
Foxx’s celebrity friends have been showering him with love on social media. Sherri Shepherd posted a throwback photo of the two writing, “So many stories. Jamie you are one of the good ones. Always a friend. Always looking out & extending a hand and you casted an unknown struggling female comic on your hit show and changed her life. I will forever be indebted to you. Get well Jamie. We are all praying for you. Take some time to rest & come back even stronger. You got work to do.”