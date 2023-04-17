Cameron Diaz Allegedly Butted Heads With Jamie Foxx On Netflix Movie Set Before His Hospitalization: ‘She Doesn’t Enjoy This Type Of Negativity’
Jamie Foxx and his handpicked co-star Cameron Diaz were not seeing eye to eye on the set of their new film days before his hospitalization, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cameron, who is filming her first movie in eight years, has gone public with the idea of quitting showbiz again, “She hates drama and confrontation. This is why she retired in the first place.”
Insiders said Foxx, 55, got off on the wrong foot with the beauty, despite a long friendship. He’s been throwing his weight around behind the scenes of the Netflix movie Back in Action, currently filming in London and co-starring Hollywood heavyweight Glenn Close, 76, and Friday Night Lights hunk Kyle Chandler, 57.
An insider said what should have been a dream comeback for 50-year-old Diaz has turned into a nightmare. “Jamie is being a total pill and sadly Cameron’s bearing the brunt of his foul moods,” said a source.
“You’d think he’d be thrilled he convinced her to be in his movie, but he hates that she is the center of attention,” said a source.
Foxx — whose previous hits include Django Unchained, Ray and Collateral — has reportedly thrown the movie into chaos with his diva behavior in addition to axing his personal chauffeur, he’s also said to have whacked an exec producer and two directors!
Sources said the set is a minefield as Foxx — who stars and executive produces the project — carries the load for its eventual success. “He’s throwing his heart and soul into this project and is clearly under a huge amount of pressure — but he doesn’t need to be a total d----” said a source.
“Cameron doesn’t enjoy this type of negativity and stress in her life. The whole reason she quit movies for so long was to get away from BS and drama. Instead, here she is at the center of Jamie’s sniping and 6,000 miles from home, working her butt off through gritted teeth,” said the source.
The rom-com beauty married to rock Benji Madden, 44, is threatening to return to her role as a full-time mom to their daughter, Raddix, born by surrogate in 2019.
Publicly, she’s claiming ten-hour workdays and an overwhelming desire to be with her now-three-year-old is shaping her retirement decision. But insiders are blaming Foxx with a source spilling, “The guy needs to chill. Making the whole experience a nightmare of Cameron is totally out of line!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, Foxx was hospitalized after suffering a "medical complication."