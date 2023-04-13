Jamie Foxx 'Doing A Lot Better:' Joking With Family As Doctors Scramble To Find What Led To Actor's 'Medical Emergency'
Jamie Foxx is doing "better" but remains in the hospital as doctors continue to work around the clock to discover what led to his "medical emergency" this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Foxx, 55, was taken to the hospital after he suffered a health complication on Tuesday morning.
While the medical professionals are still performing tests on the Oscar winner, sources revealed Foxx is on the mend. Insiders gave a status update on Thursday, revealing that the Django Unchained actor "is doing a lot better" and even joking with family members.
Foxx's medical emergency was serious, and he will remain in the hospital for the next few days, reported TMZ.
While details about the actor's scary incident are scarce, sources familiar with the situation revealed, "He's communicating now, and that's good news."
Foxx's family — some of whom weren't in town — traveled to the hospital to be by his side.
The star's 29-year-old daughter, actress Corinne Foxx, broke the news of his hospitalization on Instagram.
"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she shared on Wednesday. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."
Corrine added, "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy at this time."
RadarOnline.com reached out to Foxx's rep for comment.
The Just Mercy actor looked healthy on Monday — hours before being taken to the hospital. Photos captured Foxx on-set of his upcoming Netflix film looking in the zone.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Foxx has been filming in Atlanta for Cameron Diaz's comeback movie Back in Action, which also features actress Glenn Close.
The film marks the first project Diaz has done since retiring from Hollywood years ago to focus on her family — but the set hasn't been without drama.
Insiders spilled there has been a lot of "confrontation" during production, which is reminding Diaz why she "retired in the first place." Those behind the camera haven't been safe from the drama either, with Foxx reportedly having a "meltdown" on the set and firing several crew members.