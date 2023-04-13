Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx 'Doing A Lot Better:' Joking With Family As Doctors Scramble To Find What Led To Actor's 'Medical Emergency'

jamie foxx netflix
Source: Mega
By:

Apr. 13 2023, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Jamie Foxx is doing "better" but remains in the hospital as doctors continue to work around the clock to discover what led to his "medical emergency" this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Foxx, 55, was taken to the hospital after he suffered a health complication on Tuesday morning.

Article continues below advertisement
jamie foxx hospitalized
Source: Mega

While the medical professionals are still performing tests on the Oscar winner, sources revealed Foxx is on the mend. Insiders gave a status update on Thursday, revealing that the Django Unchained actor "is doing a lot better" and even joking with family members.

Foxx's medical emergency was serious, and he will remain in the hospital for the next few days, reported TMZ.

Article continues below advertisement

While details about the actor's scary incident are scarce, sources familiar with the situation revealed, "He's communicating now, and that's good news."

Foxx's family — some of whom weren't in town — traveled to the hospital to be by his side.

jamie foxx
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

The star's 29-year-old daughter, actress Corinne Foxx, broke the news of his hospitalization on Instagram.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she shared on Wednesday. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

Corrine added, "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy at this time."

MORE ON:
Jamie Foxx
jamie foxx daughter
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com reached out to Foxx's rep for comment.

The Just Mercy actor looked healthy on Monday — hours before being taken to the hospital. Photos captured Foxx on-set of his upcoming Netflix film looking in the zone.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

cameron diaz jamie foxx film investigation scheme
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Foxx has been filming in Atlanta for Cameron Diaz's comeback movie Back in Action, which also features actress Glenn Close.

The film marks the first project Diaz has done since retiring from Hollywood years ago to focus on her family — but the set hasn't been without drama.

Insiders spilled there has been a lot of "confrontation" during production, which is reminding Diaz why she "retired in the first place." Those behind the camera haven't been safe from the drama either, with Foxx reportedly having a "meltdown" on the set and firing several crew members.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.