Jamie Foxx Hospitalized After Suffering 'Medical Emergency': Family Rushes To Actor's Side
Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized with a "medical emergency," RadarOnline.com has learned. The 55-year-old actor was taken to the hospital after he suffered a health complication on Tuesday morning. While details about his medical condition are scarce, sources familiar with the situation revealed, "He's communicating now, and that's good news."
Foxx's family — some of whom weren't in town — rushed to the hospital to be by the Oscar winner's side, TMZ reported. The Django Unchained actor's daughter, actress Corinne Foxx, 29, broke the news. She also revealed he is improving.
"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she shared on her social media Wednesday. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."
Corrine added, "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy at this time."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Foxx has been filming in Atlanta for Cameron Diaz's comeback movie Back in Action. The actor looked healthy on Monday — hours before being taken to the hospital.
Photos captured Foxx on the Netflix film's set, and he looked in the zone.
It's unclear what symptoms he experienced that led to his hospitalization or how long he will be in the care of nurses and doctors.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Foxx's rep for comment.
While fans are excited to watch the actor alongside Diaz and his other costar Glenn Close, sources claimed there has been friction on the movie set. “She [Diaz] hates drama and confrontation. This is why she retired in the first place," insiders claimed.
Diaz allegedly regrets coming out of retirement after quitting Hollywood to focus on her family, with insiders warning the risk might not outweigh the reward.
“Even though people bend over backward to make Jamie happy, there’s a lot at risk for Cameron — especially because of Jamie’s mixed track record on passion projects. Sometimes he hits it out of the park and sometimes the whole thing seems cursed," a source spilled late last year.