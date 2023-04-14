Jamie Foxx's Unfinished Movie In Shambles As Hospitalized Actor Has 8 Scenes Left To Film: Report
Production on Jamie Foxx's unfinished film, Back In Action, is in utter chaos, with producers allegedly scrambling to make last-minute decisions about how to complete the movie without one of its biggest stars, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Foxx was hospitalized on Tuesday following a medical emergency. He will remain under the care of doctors as they continue to run tests to determine the Oscar winner's condition.
Foxx has been filming in Atlanta for Cameron Diaz's comeback movie with actress Glenn Close. Here's what's bizarre — sources claim the actor has 8 days of shooting left, while production insiders allege the film with wrap next week.
TMZ is getting conflicting reports, with production spies giving no answers about how Back In Action will wrap when Foxx remains hospitalized with unfinished scenes.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Foxx's rep for comment.
Foxx was supposed to film a scene on Tuesday but suffered a medical emergency instead. On Thursday, producers replaced him with a stand-in, according to People.
The Just Mercy actor looked healthy on Monday — hours before being taken to the hospital. Photos captured Foxx on the movie set, and he was in the zone.
While the medical professionals are still performing tests on the Django Unchained actor, sources revealed Foxx is on the mend. Insiders revealed the star "is doing a lot better" and even joking with family members, who rushed to his side amid his health issues.
While details about the actor's scary incident are scarce, sources familiar with the situation revealed, "He's communicating now, and that's good news."
His daughter, actress Corinne Foxx, 29, broke the news of his hospitalization on Instagram.
"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she shared on Wednesday. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."
Corrine added, "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy at this time."
Foxx's health emergency isn't the only issue that plagued the movie set.
Sources spilled there has been a lot of "confrontation" during production, which is reminding Diaz why she "retired in the first place." Those behind the camera haven't been safe from the drama either, with Foxx reportedly having a "meltdown" on the set and firing several crew members.