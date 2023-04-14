Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx's Unfinished Movie In Shambles As Hospitalized Actor Has 8 Scenes Left To Film: Report

jamie foxx hospitalized
Source: Mega
By:

Apr. 14 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Production on Jamie Foxx's unfinished film, Back In Action, is in utter chaos, with producers allegedly scrambling to make last-minute decisions about how to complete the movie without one of its biggest stars, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Foxx was hospitalized on Tuesday following a medical emergency. He will remain under the care of doctors as they continue to run tests to determine the Oscar winner's condition.

Article continues below advertisement
cameron diaz jamie foxx film investigation scheme
Source: Mega

Foxx has been filming in Atlanta for Cameron Diaz's comeback movie with actress Glenn Close. Here's what's bizarre — sources claim the actor has 8 days of shooting left, while production insiders allege the film with wrap next week.

TMZ is getting conflicting reports, with production spies giving no answers about how Back In Action will wrap when Foxx remains hospitalized with unfinished scenes.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Foxx's rep for comment.

Article continues below advertisement
jamie foxx daughter
Source: Mega

Foxx was supposed to film a scene on Tuesday but suffered a medical emergency instead. On Thursday, producers replaced him with a stand-in, according to People.

The Just Mercy actor looked healthy on Monday — hours before being taken to the hospital. Photos captured Foxx on the movie set, and he was in the zone.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
jamie foxx netflix
Source: Mega
MORE ON:
Jamie Foxx

While the medical professionals are still performing tests on the Django Unchained actor, sources revealed Foxx is on the mend. Insiders revealed the star "is doing a lot better" and even joking with family members, who rushed to his side amid his health issues.

While details about the actor's scary incident are scarce, sources familiar with the situation revealed, "He's communicating now, and that's good news."

Article continues below advertisement

His daughter, actress Corinne Foxx, 29, broke the news of his hospitalization on Instagram.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she shared on Wednesday. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

Corrine added, "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy at this time."

jamie foxx
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Foxx's health emergency isn't the only issue that plagued the movie set.

Sources spilled there has been a lot of "confrontation" during production, which is reminding Diaz why she "retired in the first place." Those behind the camera haven't been safe from the drama either, with Foxx reportedly having a "meltdown" on the set and firing several crew members.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.