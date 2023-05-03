Jamie Foxx Replaced by Nick Cannon on 'Beat Shazam' After Scary Medical Emergency
Nick Cannon has big shoes to fill after being selected to replace Jamie Foxx as host of the long-running game show Beat Shazam as the Oscar winner recovers from his mysterious medical emergency, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cannon, 42, started filming in Foxx's place Wednesday — and he's not the only fill-in.
The 55-year-old actor's daughter, Corinne, 29 — who has been the show's DJ since 2018 — was replaced by Kelly Osbourne while she helps her father on his long road to recovery. Osbourne shared the news on social media, posting a video of herself smiling from the DJ booth.
She also uploaded a photo of her "day 1 info packet."
The FOX game show, in which contestants try to guess songs with lyrics from classic hits, was scheduled to begin filming just days after Foxx was hospitalized for a scary medical emergency.
Jamie has hosted the program since 2017. He also serves as an executive producer of the show.
Corinne shared the news about her father's hospitalization, telling followers on social media, “Luckily due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.” But insiders claimed that Foxx's health issue was more serious than she led on.
Foxx was hospitalized on April 11, with little information given to the public about his medical issue. Sources told RadarOnline.com that the actor is "lucky to be alive" as "it was touch and go for days with him, and he had to be revived."
Foxx hasn't only been replaced on the game show. As RadarOnline.com reported, he has been filming in Atlanta for Cameron Diaz's comeback movie Back in Action. Since he still had eight unfinished scenes to film before his medical episode, producers scrambled to bring fill-ins to shoot in his place.
It's unclear if writers were forced to re-write scenes, but Cameron was photographed back on the set and looking stressed while Foxx remained in the hospital.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Foxx's rep for an update.