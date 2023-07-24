Drake Concertgoer Speaks Out After Being Identified as Woman Who Threw Her 36G Cup Bra at Rapper
Social media sleuths have been on a mission to track down the woman who went viral after throwing her 36G cup bra at Drake during one of his shows.
RadarOnline.com can confirm the woman has been revealed to be Veronica Correia, a 21-year-old Virgo and proud mom, who has since been identified as the rapper's modern Cinderella.
Last week, Drake was visibly stunned to see the bra land on stage during his show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
In the clip, he held up the garment in awe before reading the tag and seeing its size. "36G?" Drake said as the crowd cheered. "Locate this woman immediately."
Eagle-eyed fans quickly got to work on trying to figure out who she was before another angle confirmed Veronica was indeed the bra-thrower. "IT'S MEEEEE!!!! A lot of girls posting its them but this is not to get confused its me," she wrote via TikTok.
Following the big unveil, Veronica became a trending topic on Instagram.
"Judging by his baby mama, she has a very GOOD chance," one social media user wrote amid comparisons to Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake's son, Adonis.
"That's actually his type I feel like … smart move maam, smart move," a second echoed.
"I guess y'all expected her to be a influencer or something ... shout to use regular people it was HER moment!" a third commented.
Meanwhile, other supporters rushed to her defense amid a flurry of criticism online. "Females literally be hating on each other," one fired back at naysayers.
Veronica has since addressed the viral video in a statement posted on her Instagram Stories, revealing she was shocked by the amount of interest the clip generated.
"Thank you to everyone for all the likes, shares, comments both positive and negative ... I would have never thought this was going to be the outcome. I love all the support and love y'all have been sending my way. And to the hate comments, thank you as well only making me stronger."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Veronica for comment.
Opportunities are already rolling in for the young woman who was contacted by the Playboy recruitment team to be a part of a new invitation-only app.