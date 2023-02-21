Process Server Attempted To Serve Drake With Legal Papers On Valentine’s Day, Rapper’s Security Team Allegedly Kicked The Documents Down Driveway

One of the lawyers defending the suspects involved in XXXTentacion's murder attempted to serve Drake with legal papers on Valentine’s Day and the process server had quite the run-in with the rapper’s security guards, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a defense lawyer for XXXTentacion's murder suspect Dedrick Williams is still working to question Drake about the case.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Drake was originally ordered to be deposed but his lawyer objected to the request. The judge then ordered Drake did NOT have to sit for a depo. However, the defense lawyer believes the court order states Drake still has to cooperate with him and hand over information. The lawyer said the judge made it clear he expected the parties to work together despite vacating the deposition.

On Valentine’s Day, the lawyer hired a process server to serve Drake with a new subpoena at his Beverly Crest mansion. Drake has accepted service at the home previously, according to the lawyer.

However, the process server said the armed guards at the front of the home refused to accept service. He said, “The armed guards closed the colossal gate in the process server’s face. After having the gate shut in his face, the process server posted the subpoena, only to have one of [Drake’s] security staff literally kick the subpoena down the long driveway that leads up to the Beverly Crest mansion.” Later, another process server arrived at the home and was greeted by the same armed men. Security instructed the man to leave immediately.

A transcript of the conversation between the process server and the guards was provided. The server said he asked for a guard’s name and was told, “Nope, there is no need. You got to get off private property guys. It’s private property and you guys got to get off the private property.”

One guard was told that process servers can legally serve a guard but the guard told him, “Nope, we are not obligated to do anything or accept any.” The server said he was going to drop the papers down but the guard said, “Whatever is left we are trashing it.” The defense lawyer accuses Drake of attempting to burn out the clock as the murder trial continues on in court. He has demanded Drake once again be ordered to sit for a deposition. A judge has yet to rule.

