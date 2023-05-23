Kellyanne Conway's 18-Year-Old Daughter Makes Debut in Playboy Months After Parent's Split
Kellyanne Conway's daughter, Claudia, is making her debut on Playboy months after turning 18, RadarOnline.com has learned, launching a subscription-only page on their website in late April with racy snaps for her followers.
"Introducing your newest Bunny: @claudiamconway," a caption shared by their official Instagram account read on Tuesday. "See her exclusive content, only on @PlayboyCenterfold." As of now, there is no cost to subscribe to Claudia's page.
Claudia's page currently features 11 photos, most of which are bikini-clad shots. Other risqué portraits are available from as little as $5 while the most expensive costs $99.
Claudia is being promoted by Playboy, which just weeks ago relaunched in digital form and in an effort to compete with OnlyFans, showcasing adult digital content creators. Users can subscribe to their channels and engage with the "bunnies."
"Artistic nudity" is allowed, while X-rated images are not.
Playboy told The New York Post about its new vision going forward following the end of the print magazine in March 2020.
"Our Playboy creator platform is the Playboy magazine for the 21st century," the company's chief brand officer Rachel Webber said. "We're putting the power of content creation in the hands of the creative community and giving them the tools to interact with and monetize their fanbases directly."
Webber said that its biggest difference from OF is that Playboy's creators have to apply and be accepted by its editorial team.
- Kellyanne Conway ‘Living Her Best Life’ After Leaving Husband George, Not Ready To Date Despite Countless Offers
- Listen: NASCAR Racism Shame as Official Investigation is Launched Into Radio Hack on Bubba Wallace—' Go Back to Where You Came From You A******’
- Jordan Neely's Uncle Arrested for Possession of Stolen Property One Day After Proclaiming Daniel Penny Shouldn't Receive Plea Deal
In March, Claudia's parents announced they were parting ways. Kellyanne, who was a top adviser to former president Donald Trump and her now-ex, lawyer George Conway, revealed they are divorcing after more than two decades of marriage.
The teen had publicly lambasted her mother personally and politically while she was working for Trump, having called Kellyanne "selfish" for chasing her career aspirations and begging congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to adopt her in one tweet.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Claudia, more recently, addressed the speculation about her parents' split and said she supported her mother and father finding their happiness.
"What is with you guys and your obscure fascination with other people's marriages?" she tweeted on May 1. "My parents' business is not a political talking point fyi."
"I love both of my parents equally fyi and think that their business should be handled offline and in the privacy of their own homes," Claudia continued. "There is no need for people to spin stories and twist words for exploitation and attention. That's all. Peace and love always!! Sending everyone healing energy today."