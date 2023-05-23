Kellyanne Conway's 18-Year-Old Daughter Makes Debut in Playboy Months After Parent's Split

Kellyanne Conway's daughter, Claudia, is making her debut on Playboy months after turning 18, RadarOnline.com has learned, launching a subscription-only page on their website in late April with racy snaps for her followers.

"Introducing your newest Bunny: @claudiamconway," a caption shared by their official Instagram account read on Tuesday. "See her exclusive content, only on @PlayboyCenterfold." As of now, there is no cost to subscribe to Claudia's page.