Kellyanne Conway ‘Living Her Best Life’ After Leaving Husband George, Not Ready To Date Despite Countless Offers

Source: MEGA
Mar. 21 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Kellyanne Conway has been inundated with requests for dates by single men after leaving her husband George but sources said Trump’s ex-advisor isn’t ready to jump back into the dating scene, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources revealed that ever since Kellyanne, 56, and George, 59, announced their split, men have been making a beeline to the former senior counselor in Donald Trump’s White House.

The insider said that Kellyanne is “loving” the attention.

“Kellyanne is the new Pete Davidson,” laughed a source, comparing the blond bigmouth to the SNL comic whose little black book is bursting with romantic possibilities.”

“Getting divorced from George has been like a green light for men in D.C. Everywhere she goes, someone comes over to give her his number. She is literally living her best life!” said the insider.

Tounges wagged over how the MAGA defender and her anti-MAGA lawyer husband managed to stay married, with George constantly taking potshots at his wife’s boss and Trump blasting back by calling George a “husband from hell.”

Although Kellyanne is enjoying the attention, we’re told she is telling friends she’s not ready to date.

“Kellyanne is dealing with a lot at the moment,” said a source. “Her priority is her divorce and her children. That is what she is focused on right now, not dating.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Kellyanne and George announced they were divorcing.

"We are in the final stages of an amicable divorce," the duo said in a statement. "We married more than two decades ago, cherish the many happy years (and four corgis) we've shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority.

"Kindly respect our privacy," the statement added. "We appreciate the many family members, friends and colleagues who know us, care for us, and support us. We remain united as parents to provide love, joy, comfort and protection to our beautiful children.”

Back in 2018, Kellyanne was grilled about George’s tweets bashing Trump. She said, “There are other family members of people who work at the White House who certainly don't support the president privately and publicly. There has been a different standard for me than there have been for other people.”

