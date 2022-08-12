Kellyanne Conway’s 17-Year-Old Daughter Comes Out As Gay On Social Media

The daughter of Kellyanne Conway, a staunch conservative and one of the closest advisors to former president Donald Trump, has publicly come out as gay on social media.

In a series of recent TikTok videos uncovered by Radar, Trump-bashing Claudia Conway, 17, introduced her 1.6 million followers to her girlfriend, Valentina Olson, a singer-songwriter.

Claudia repeated a popular social media trend to declare her sexuality, saying: “I just want to say, I am part of the LGBTQ community and this is my best friend Valentina, she’s an ally!”

