Kellyanne Conway INSISTS Late-Night Dinner With Andrew Cuomo At Famous Italian Restaurant Was 'Not Romantic'

Kellyanne Conway has spoken out to clarify her and Andrew Cuomo’s late-night dinner date together earlier this week was “not romantic,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

Conway, who previously served as ex-President Donald Trump’s campaign manager-turned-political advisor from 2016 to 2020, spoke out on Tuesday to quell the rumors she and Cuomo had a romantic meal together on Monday night at a famous Upper East Side Italian restaurant.