Music Rep For Drake, Justin Bieber & Post Malone Named Person Of Interest In Death Of Aspiring Musician
A music representative with ties to Drake, Justin Bieber, and Post Malone was recently named a person of interest in the mysterious death of aspiring musician Laura Lozano, RadarOnline.com has learned.
David Bolno, 46, was named a person of interest in Lozano’s death after the 34-year-old was found in his Miami hotel room on March 30.
According to the New York Post, Lozano’s lifeless body was found lying face-up in the bathtub of Bolno’s Setai Hotel suite in Miami Beach.
Hotel security footage reportedly shows Bolno departing the Setai Hotel at 4:30 AM on the morning of Lozano’s death, and the musician was found dead nine hours later by members of the hotel’s staff.
Miami police have since revealed an “unknown substance” was found in several locations “dotted” around the hotel suite, and Bolno has claimed he “wasn’t there” when Lozno passed away.
“It was a terrible tragedy,” Bolno said on Wednesday. “I had vacated the room in the earlier part of the morning so I wasn’t there when they found her.”
“It was really sad, she was someone I really liked, and she was a good person,” he continued. “She’s a client and she was going to sign a record deal with me.”
“I helped her make music,” Bolno added. “I really don’t want to go too deeply into it honestly it was a terrible tragedy.”
According to Bolno, Lozano was in his hotel suite early that morning because he “let her stay there” and “there’s not much more to it.”
He also claimed the 34-year-old aspiring musician was recording music in his suite the night before her death.
The police report filed by the Miami Beach Police Department confirms that Bolno has been named a person of interest in Lozano’s death, although he insisted he “wasn’t there” when she died nor when she was found nine hours later on March 30.
A partner of the Los Angeles-based accounting and business firm NKSFB, Bolno has been recognized as “one of Hollywood’s top business managers” by outlets such as Variety, Billboard, and the Hollywood Reporter.
Bolno has reportedly represented clients such as Drake, Bieber, Post Malone, Scooter Braun, Pharrell Williams, and Will.i.am.