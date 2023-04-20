Home > Exclusives > court Exclusive Charlamagne Tha God Demands Sexual Assault Lawsuit Be Thrown Out Of Court, Says DNA Evidence Proves His Innocence Source: MEGA By: Ryan Naumann Apr. 20 2023, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

Charlamagne Tha God has demanded a federal court judge dismiss the lawsuit brought by the woman who accused him of sexual assault at a 2001 party, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, The Breakfast Club host has denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case.

As we first reported, last year, the alleged victim Jessica Reid sued Charlamagne for alleged sexual assault, battery, and defamation. In 2018, The Blast broke the story that in 2001 the radio host was arrested on a warrant stemming from, “from a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the 2nd degree, for an incident that allegedly occurred the month before.” Court documents accused a then 22-year-old Charlamagne of “willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously engage in penile/vaginal intercourse with a fifteen-year-old female child.”

Reid’s mom called the police to report her daughter had been raped. The officers were told that Reid was at the Short Stay Naval Recreational Center in Charleston, South Carolina. Upon their arrival, they found Reid intoxicated and “crying uncontrollably.” She accused Charlamagne of assaulting her inside a party. Reid ended up not cooperating with the investigation. Charlamagne’s DNA was NOT found after a rape kit was performed. The entertainer ended up pleading to a lesser charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was sentenced to 3 years of probation. He has denied the allegations since day one.

In the lawsuit, Reid said she met Charlamagne through a mutual friend. She said he invited her to attend his birthday party on June 8, 2001, at the Short Stay Naval Recreation Center. At the party, she claimed to have drank a drink provided by Charlamagne. Reid claimed the drink caused her to become dizzy and she collapsed “as it felt like her legs gave out and she could not walk.” In her lawsuit, she said two men took her upstairs where they assaulted her. Once they left, she said Charlamagne came in and did the same.

“Charlamagne was having sex with Ms. Reid and she could not do anything about it,” the suit read. The alleged victim was taken to a local hospital. However, she said her mom told her not to press charges. In the suit, she accused Charlamagne of defaming her when he spoke about the incident publicly years later. She said he spread “false, insulting” claims about her, including calling her a “groupie.”

Reid said she was 15 when the alleged assault went down and she is now 37 “trying to get her life back.” She claimed the situation has caused her emotional problems to this day. She sued seeking unspecified damages.

Now, in his new filing, Charlamagne asked the court to dismiss all claims against him. He argued that “Jessica Nicole Reid has come forward countless times on social and other media” to accuse him of sexual assault at a house party. He said “despite the undisputed facts that” the DNA from the rape kit did not match his DNA.

“[Reid] has persisted in broadly disseminating her unsubstantiated claims, ignoring that the South Carolina Solicitor in 2018 declined her request to re-open the case due to a lack of evidence while confirming that no basis existed to bring sexual assault charges against Charlamagne,” the motion reads. Charlamagne said he had every right to defend himself publicly against the claims. His lawyer added, “witnesses have attested to the fact that Charlamagne had already left the party when the alleged assault occurred.”

The radio host wants the entire suit thrown out immediately. At the time the lawsuit was filed, Charlamagne’s attorney Michael Weinsten told us, "We are confident that Ms. Reid’s meritless civil lawsuit in which she represents herself will be promptly dismissed. This is the same sexual assault claim that was fully investigated and dismissed by authorities in South Carolina more than 21 years ago. At that time, my client voluntarily submitted his DNA, and it was confirmed his DNA was not found in her rape kit. It is also the same matter that Ms. Reid tried to re-open in 2018 that the South Carolina Solicitor General declined to re-open, suggesting among other things it was “not ethical” to do so.”