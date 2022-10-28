‘I Don’t See This Ending Well’: Kanye West’s One-Time Friend Charlamagne Tha God Fears For Embattled Musician
Kanye West’s pal Charlamagne Tha God continues to speak out about the embattled rapper and claimed he fears where this is all headed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Breakfast Club host spoke about the rapper on the latest episode of his podcast Brilliant Idiots. Charlamagne talked about the growing backlash against Kanye over his attacks on the Jewish community.
“He needs to start really leaning into God. Because nothing he's doing is of God,” he said.
He added, “I hope this is what it takes for him to actually, I hope this is what helps him to fine some real healing.”
“Because clearly, he’s hurting. I don’t see this ending well,” he continued. “I feel like he’s moving like a person who doesn’t feel like he’s going to be here much longer.”
When pressed on how long Charlamagne believed Kanye had left, the host refused to answer that question.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been feeling the backlash for the antisemitic remarks including his promise to “go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE.”
Kanye was initially banned from Twitter and Instagram but since Elon Musk took over his Twitter has been reactivated.
On top of that, Kanye has been dropped from the fashion house Balegencia, Anna Wintour and Vogue will no longer work with the musician, he was dropped by Johnny Depp’s lawyer, his talent agent CAA severed their relationship, and Adidas has since followed suit.
Adidas said they plan to lose around $250 million+ annually as a result.
The company said in a statement, “adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”
It added, “After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. adidas will stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”
It ended, "This is expected to have a short-term negative impact of up to €250 million on the company’s net income in 2022 given the high seasonality of the fourth quarter."