Nicki Minaj Demands $26k Jewelry Lawsuit Be Tossed, Says Alleged Damage Wasn't Done by Her

Minaj's attorney filed the documents on Tuesday on behalf of the megastar and her stylist, Brett Alan Nelson, denying the allegations and demanding the lawsuit be dismissed.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Roseark jewelry store claimed it loaned Nelson 66 pieces of jewelry for the rapper to wear during appearances in early April, with the stylist allegedly signing a contract that stated the bling was to be returned undamaged one week later.