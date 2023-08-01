Nicki Minaj Sued by Fashion Company That Claims She Failed to Return $6k Worth of Costume Rentals

Pound the alarm! Nicki Minaj has been hit with a lawsuit by a fashion company that claims the singer rented more than $6k worth of items and failed to return all but one damaged leotard.

The legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal that 11eleven eleven11, LLC, is suing Minaj and several others for breach of contract after alleging that the singer and her team rented six items from the "high-end fashion design company" without paying the tab — and only brought one damaged item back that cost over $3k to repair.