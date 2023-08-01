Nicki Minaj Sued by Fashion Company That Claims She Failed to Return $6k Worth of Costume Rentals
Pound the alarm! Nicki Minaj has been hit with a lawsuit by a fashion company that claims the singer rented more than $6k worth of items and failed to return all but one damaged leotard.
The legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal that 11eleven eleven11, LLC, is suing Minaj and several others for breach of contract after alleging that the singer and her team rented six items from the "high-end fashion design company" without paying the tab — and only brought one damaged item back that cost over $3k to repair.
The California-based company said it agreed to let Minaj borrow a silver jacket, silver boots, a black catsuit with silver crystals and chains, a nude catsuit with beige and gold crystals, a pink leotard with pink and clear crystals, and a black leotard with black feathers without paying "to accommodate" the rapper because it was the second time they rented to her and had no issue the first time around.
According to the lawsuit filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles, Minaj's people contacted 11eleven eleven11 to rent the above costumes on October 21, 2022, and said they "would only need the items for 24 hours." The company informed the defendants that Minaj could keep the items for 2-3 days and she'd only be charged a single-day rental fee of $6,750.
The company admitted it "agreed to allow defendants, each of them, to pay when the items were returned" — but alleged Minaj and her team "failed and refused to pay the agreed-upon rental rate" and "failed to return the items rented."
- Nicki Minaj's Home Targeted AGAIN in Swatting Incident as Police Respond to Fake Shooting Report
- Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Dropped Bid to Be Scrubbed From New York Sex Offender List After Government Presented Bombshell Evidence
- Cardi B Fans Troll Nicki Minaj With Fake Petition to Boot Rapper's 'Sex Offender' Husband From Hidden Hills Mansion
11eleven eleven11 claimed that on October 25, 2022, the black leotard was returned, with the defendants alleging that the rest of the items were at Minaj's home and would be brought back shortly. However, the black leotard was allegedly damaged and cost the company $3,832.50 to repair.
The lawsuit stated that "after weeks of requesting payment," the defendants sent a check for $3k, "leaving an unpaid balance of $832.50 for the cost to repair the black leotard and paying no portion of the cost to rent items."
11eleven eleven11 also alleged that Minaj and her team never returned the five remaining items. The company is suing the Barbie World rapper for breach of oral contract, breach of implied covenant good faith and fair dealing, and conversion, claiming to have suffered monetary damages of "$5,475 per week from October 23, 2022, which continues to accrue on a weekly basis."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
According to the company, Minaj and the rest of the defendants constituted "malice, oppression and fraud, and were committed willfully and in conscious disregard of the rights of the plaintiff and in disregard to causing the plaintiff harm."
11eleven eleven11 is seeking general damages, "prejudgment interest rate at the legal rate from October 21, 2022, to the date of the judgment," and "implosion of punitive damages as a means of deterring future such conduct."
Minaj has yet to respond to the lawsuit. RadarOnline.com has reached out to her rep for comment.